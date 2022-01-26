KNOXVILLE — The Florida men’s basketball team visits Tennessee’s Thompson-Boling Arena on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference rivals’ only meeting this season.
The 18th-ranked Vols (13-5, 4-3) square off with the Gators (12-7, 3-4) at 6 p.m. in a game scheduled to be shown on ESPN2.
Tennessee has won six of the past seven in the series.
A LOOK AT UF
Florida will be playing its third game in five days, a scheduling crunch caused by the pandemic-related postponement of December’s game against Mississippi. The Gators beat Vanderbilt on Saturday and lost to the Rebels in Monday’s makeup game.
Florida played its past three games without preseason All-SEC pick Colin Castleton, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Castleton was averaging 15.4 points and 9.1 rebounds before being sidelined.
Graduate guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. averages 10.3 points and 3.6 rebounds for the Gators.
A LOOK AT UT
Tennessee is unbeaten at home this season and has won 11 straight at TBA dating to last year.
Junior guard Santiago Vescovi leads the Vols with an average of 14.1 points a game, a stat that rises to 15.4 in SEC games. Freshman guard Kennedy Chandler adds 13.3 points per game along with 4.9 assists and 3.1 rebounds.
FAMILY TIES
Tennessee athletic director Danny White is the younger brother of Gators coach Mike White.