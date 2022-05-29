BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s season came to an end Sunday in the Blacksburg Super Regional at Tech Softball Park.
The third-seeded Hokies fell to 14th-seeded Florida 12-0 in five innings. The Gators pounded out 13 hits, including a solo homer by Skylar Wallace in the fifth, to advance to the Women’s College World Series for the 11th time in program history.
Freshman Lexie Delbrey and senior Natalie Lugo combined to throw a shutout for the Gators (48-17). The Hokies had a season-low two hits, both by junior Morgan Overaitis.
Senior Keely Rochard (26-4) took the loss after giving up nine runs, eight earned, on six hits. Virginia Tech (46-10) committed three errors, including two in the first inning that led to a Florida run.