COEBURN — “That’s the hardest race I’ve ever had to run."
Morristown's Lance Gatlin got around Abingdon's Josh Gobble early and held him off the rest of the 50 laps to take the win Saturday in the Limited Late Model race at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
"It was like I had to run a qualifying lap on every lap of the race,” Gatlin added after spending the final 45 laps trying to keep Gobble off his bumper. “I appreciate the way he ran against me. He could have probably taken me out at about anytime.”
Gobble raced Gatlin clean. Instead of trying to put him in the wall, Gobble said he waited patiently for the front-runner to make a mistake and give him a shot at making a pass.
Gatlin’s mistake never came.
“He just stayed solid the whole race,” Gobble said. “He hardly ever bobbled.”
Gatlin and Gobble ran away from the rest of the contenders, lapping the rest of the field. But there was still plenty of action in the pack trailing the top two cars.
Bryan Young, Greg Bohanon Jr., Jody Bostic and Virgil Young battled for position behind the leader for most of the race.
Bryan Young finished third, but it didn’t come easy. As the checkered flag dropped for Gatlin, the second-year driver from Coeburn got bumped by Bohanon going into turn 1. Young's entry made contact with the wall before coming to rest sideways in the middle of the first turn.
The incident left him more resolute to get to the winner’s circle.
“We’re going to get this car up front whether someone tries to put me out or not,” Young said.
Bohanon placed fourth, followed by Bostic, Virgil Young, Alan Miller, David Brown, Joseph White and Sam Hurd.
OTHER DIVISIONS
Abingdon's Kevin Canter made it a two-win weekend. After taking the checkers Friday night at Kingsport Speedway, Canter drove to a victory in the Mod 4 race at LPR.
Brett Compton finished second, and Kirby Gobble, Chris Amburgey and Billy Duty rounded out the top five.
In the Pure Street division, Doug Austin held off fellow Castlewood resident and previous winner Mike Mays for the win. Billy Walters, Rob Austin and pole-sitter Jamie Meadows completed the top five.
Bastain’s Elby Harrison took the checkered flag in the Mod Street race, leading from start to finish in the 25-lap event. Steven Roark, Nick Cole, Hurd and Blayne Harrison rounded out the top five.
John Ketron led a field of 14 cars for 30 laps to take his second straight Pure 4 win. Brandon Sutherland was second, followed by Ronathan Boggs, William Hale and Caleb Bratton.
UP NEXT
LPR will return to action May 1 with its regular slate of racing.