Gate City's Taylor looks for third straight Lonesome Pine Invitational title

BIG STONE GAP — Several past champions, including two-time defending champion Chance Taylor, are in the field for this weekend’s Lonesome Pine Invitational golf tournament at Lonesome Pine Country Club.
The 89th annual Invitational is the longest running tournament in the region and is part of the Tri-Cities Golf amateur tour.
Lonesome Pine General Manager and Club Pro Chris Stacy said Friday the field includes 52 golfers.
The number is down slightly in a year that has been anything but normal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I looked at the recent numbers. We had 56 last year and 58 two years ago. So we’re not that far away as far as total numbers,” Stacy said.
The tournament is a 36-hole, two-day event, scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Stacy said 13 golfers will be competing for the tournament’s biggest trophy in the championship flight.
BLUE DEVIL INFLUENCE
Taylor, a 2018 Gate City graduate, won the Lonesome Pine last year and in 2018.
Taylor is coming off a win last month at the William B. Green Jr. East Tennessee Amateur tournament at Elizabethton Golf Club.
He edged out fellow Gate City grad Clint Lowe in the tournament.
Lowe, a 2010 Blue Devil graduate and a 2014 grad from Virginia-Wise, is also in the championship flight of this weekend’s invitational.
In addition to Taylor, former Invitational champions Craig Winchell, Bill Sergent III and Mike Damron are in the flight of contenders.
Winchell won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.
Sergent, the golf coach at Union College and a member of the 1972 VHSL state championship golf team from Powell Valley, has won a record nine Lonesome Pine Invitational titles, as well a Seniors Division championship in the tournament.
Damron is also a past champion and finished second, three strokes behind Taylor in last year’s tournament.
This year’s Invitational does not have a Seniors flight, but it will have a Super Seniors (65 and older) division.
The Super Seniors will be a competitive class with returning champion Allen Blanken, who won the title last year on the third hole of a playoff against Bob Ross, who was the 2018 Super Senior champion.
The flight also includes key challengers Pat Kenney and Wayne Mahan.
The first tee time, which includes Ross, Kenney and Blanken is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.
The final tee time of the day is set for 10:50 a.m.
The final group to tee off includes Ted Barnette, Todd Barnette, Tim Sturgill and Phillip Freeman.
Saturday’s tee times for the Lonesome Pine Invitational
8:30 a.m. — Bob Ross, Pat Kenney, Allen Blanken
8:40 a.m. — Leroy Mullins, Wayne Mahan, Sam Adams, Jeremy Smith
8:50 a.m. — Hank Horsman, Jim Hughes, Andrew Horsman, Matt Horsman
9:00 a.m. — Robert England, Jack England, James Hughes, Rick Meade
9:10 a.m. — Glen Pearson, Kevin Hewitt, Stan Zirkle, Bob England
9:20 a.m. — Justin Wilson, Justin Sturgill, Shawn Jones, David Scearce
9:30 a.m. — Lester Bowman, Johnny Black, Bo Schlecther
9:40 a.m. — Jason Deloney, Charlie Glenn, Thomas Glenn, Matt Ward
9:50 a.m. — Ben Sousa, Matt Smith, Mark Clendenon, Kevin Black
10:00 a.m. — Paul Butcher, Mike Haney, David Daniel
10:20 a.m. — Bill Sergent III, Mike Damron, Randy Miller
10:30 a.m. — Clint Lowe, Chance Taylor, Rhyne Hammitt, Craig Winchell
10:40 a.m. — Evan Sturgill, Michael Neece, Matt Dotson, Zach Lewis
10:50 a.m. — Ted Barnette, Todd Barnette, Tim Sturgill, Phillip Freeman