GATE CITY — Sarah Thompson is a competitor.
Whether it’s playing basketball, volleyball or softball for Gate City or just playing a board game with her older brother, Thompson goes all out to win.
“Anything is a competition between us,” Thompson said. “I love to compete. It doesn’t matter if it’s kickball or a board game or anything else.”
That’s just the way she’s wired.
That wiring led the recent Gate City grad to all-star status in all three sports she played her senior year and throughout high school.
Those efforts also led Thompson to being named the Times News female athlete of the year for Southwest Virginia.
THE NUMBERS
Thompson’s senior season, as well as her Gate City career, is littered with accolades and the numbers backing them up.
The East Tennessee State basketball signee averaged 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 3.9 steals during the 2020-21 season when she led the Lady Blue Devils to the Mountain 7 District and Region 2D championships and a return trip to the VHSL Class 2 championship game.
For a second consecutive season, Thompson was named the All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 District player of the year.
She was an all-district and all-region selection all four years and made the Class 2 all-state team three years in a row, including being the player of the year her junior season after leading Gate City to the state championship.
In volleyball, Thompson was voted to the VHSCA Class 2 all-state team and was the libero of the year on both the Mountain 7 and Region 2D squads.
During the shortened spring season, Thompson recorded 192 digs, 62 aces, 215 receptions and 29 kills while helping her team to the Region 2D championship and the state semifinals.
She also racked up honors in the recently completed softball season.
After finishing with a .389 batting average and an .860 slugging percentage, Thompson earned All-Region 2D and All-Mountain 7 first-team honors.
Her stat sheet included five home runs and 30 RBIs, along with six doubles and three triples.
THE FUTURE
Thompson’s future includes being a student-athlete at ETSU and playing basketball for first-year Lady Bucs coach Simon Harris.
Playing college-level basketball fulfills a longtime dream for Thompson, who said the sport has always been her first love.
“Basketball was my favorite,” she said. “Softball and volleyball are really fun to play, but basketball is my favorite.”
This presents a dramatic change for Thompson, who has played multiple sports since she was able. But it won’t be the biggest thing she misses from her high school days.
“The people. I’ll definitely miss all the people and how they’ve treated me over the years,” Thompson said. “They’re just great people.”