LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Mac McClung was the unanimous selection as Big 12 newcomer of the year, the conference announced Monday.
McClung, a junior from Gate City, became the first Red Raiders player to win the award after averaging 16.1 points and 2.3 assists per game this season. In addition to leading the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, he also was voted second-team all-conference.
The transfer from Georgetown averaged 17.0 points in Big 12 games, which ranked fourth in the league. He’s scored 20 or more points in 10 games this season, including a season-high 30 at West Virginia, and hit double digits in 20 of 26 games. He’s shooting 101-for-124 (81%) from the free-throw line and has 60 assists.
In 76 college games, McClung has 1,128 points.