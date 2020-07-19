BIG STONE GAP — Clint Lowe had a good day on the course Sunday, and he had plenty of company to keep him focused on the way to winning the 89th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational at Lonesome Pine Country Club.
Lowe, a 2014 Virginia-Wise graduate and golfer and 2010 Gate City grad, shot a 3-under-par 68 on the strength of four birdies.
“I didn’t really make any mistakes. I just had one bogey and got a few birdies when I could. It was just pretty solid all day. Nothing flashy, but solid all around,” Lowe said.
The win is the first title of the season for Lowe, who finished second to fellow Gate City graduate Chance Taylor last month in the William B. Green Jr. East Tennessee Amateur at the Elizabethton Golf Club.
It’s also his first Lonesome Pine Invitational championship.
LPCC member Matt Dotson finished Sunday’s play with two eagles and five birdies to score a 69. Dotson, a former standout athlete at J.J. Kelly and a former teammate of Lowe’s at UVA-Wise, finished second in the tournament with a two-day total of 140, three strokes behind Lowe.
Having solid competition in your group keeps you aware of your own play, Lowe said.
“(Dotson) had a couple of bad holes, but he had two eagles and was making a bunch of birdies, so I just had to stay solid the whole time.” Lowe said. “I never was very comfortable the whole time. He kind of stayed there within distance the whole day.”
Wise Central rising junior Jack England, the youngest player in the tournament at 16, hit six birdies on the day to finish with a 1-over-par 72 and take third place with a two-day total of 143.
Nine-time tournament champion Bill Sergent III, the golf coach at Union College, finished the tournament with a 145 to take fourth place.
Two-time tourney champ Craig Winchell scored a 148 to finish fifth in the championship flight.
Robert England (149), Evan Sturgill (150), Taylor (150), Zach Lewis (152) and Randy Miller (153) rounded out the top 10 in the top flight.
REPEAT CHAMP
Allen Blanken had another solid day Sunday, shooting a 1-over-par 72 to give him a two-day total of 139 and his second straight Super Seniors title in the tournament.
Bob Ross finished second with a 146, followed by Leroy Mullins (147), Jim Hughes (153) and Pat Kenney (153) in the top five.
FLIGHT WINNERS
Andrew Horsman won the first flight title with a 148 for the two days.
Rick Meade hit an even-par 71 Sunday for a two-day total of 150 and the second flight title.
In the third flight, James Hughes shot a 155 to claim the top spot, while Matt Smith won the fourth flight with a 169.
GOLF RESULTS
The 89th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational played Saturday and Sunday at Lonesome Country Club near Big Stone Gap.
Championship
Clint Lowe 69-68 – 137
Matt Dotson 71-69 – 140
Jack England 71-72 – 143
Bill Sergent III 73-72 – 145
Craig Winchell 75-73 – 148
Robert England 74-75 – 149
Evan Sturgill 77-73 – 150
Chance Taylor 74-76 – 150
Zach Lewis 79-73 – 152
Randy Miller 70-83 – 153
Ryhne Hammitt 75-79 – 154
Mike Damron 80-76 – 156
Michael Neece 81-76 – 157
SUPER SENIOR
Allen Blanken 67-72 – 139
Bob Ross 71-75 – 146
Leroy Mullins 75-72 – 147
Jim Hughes 80-73 – 153
Pat Kenney 75-78 – 153
Wayne Mahan 87-79 – 166
Bob England 81-85 – 166
Johnny Black 89-83 – 172
Hank Horsman 87-87 – 174
Lester Bowman 89-96 – 185
FIRST FLIGHT
Andrew Horsman 73-75 – 148
Matt Ward 75-77 – 152
Glen Pearson 74-79 – 153
Charles Glenn 72-82 – 154
Stan Zirkle 74-81 – 155
Sam Adams 74-87 – 161
SECOND FLIGHT
Rick Meade 79-71 – 150
Mike Haney 76-75 – 151
Justin Sturgill 78-74 – 152
Mark Clendenon 79-76 – 155
David Daniel 79-81 – 160
Justin Wilson 79-81 – 160
Ted Barnette 76-84 – 160
THIRD FLIGHT
James Hughes 81-74 – 155
Matt Horsman 83-80 – 163
David Scearce 82-86 – 168
Thomas Glenn 83-86 – 169
Ben Sousa 83-87 – 170
Jeremy Smith 82-89 – 171
Phillip Freeman 81-92 – 173
FOURTH FLIGHT
Matt Smith 86-83 – 169
Shawn Jones 91-86 – 177
Kevin Black 90-88 – 178
Kevin Hewitt 86-93 – 179
Jason Deloney 88-96 – 184
Paul Butcher 95-90 – 185