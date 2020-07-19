BIG STONE GAP — Clint Lowe had a good day on the course Sunday, and he had plenty of company to keep him focused on the way to winning the 89th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational at Lonesome Pine Country Club.

Lowe, a 2014 Virginia-Wise graduate and golfer and 2010 Gate City grad, shot a 3-under-par 68 on the strength of four birdies.

“I didn’t really make any mistakes. I just had one bogey and got a few birdies when I could. It was just pretty solid all day. Nothing flashy, but solid all around,” Lowe said.

The win is the first title of the season for Lowe, who finished second to fellow Gate City graduate Chance Taylor last month in the William B. Green Jr. East Tennessee Amateur at the Elizabethton Golf Club.

It’s also his first Lonesome Pine Invitational championship.

LPCC member Matt Dotson finished Sunday’s play with two eagles and five birdies to score a 69. Dotson, a former standout athlete at J.J. Kelly and a former teammate of Lowe’s at UVA-Wise, finished second in the tournament with a two-day total of 140, three strokes behind Lowe.

Having solid competition in your group keeps you aware of your own play, Lowe said.

“(Dotson) had a couple of bad holes, but he had two eagles and was making a bunch of birdies, so I just had to stay solid the whole time.” Lowe said. “I never was very comfortable the whole time. He kind of stayed there within distance the whole day.”

Wise Central rising junior Jack England, the youngest player in the tournament at 16, hit six birdies on the day to finish with a 1-over-par 72 and take third place with a two-day total of 143.

Nine-time tournament champion Bill Sergent III, the golf coach at Union College, finished the tournament with a 145 to take fourth place.

Two-time tourney champ Craig Winchell scored a 148 to finish fifth in the championship flight.

Robert England (149), Evan Sturgill (150), Taylor (150), Zach Lewis (152) and Randy Miller (153) rounded out the top 10 in the top flight.

REPEAT CHAMP

Allen Blanken had another solid day Sunday, shooting a 1-over-par 72 to give him a two-day total of 139 and his second straight Super Seniors title in the tournament.

Bob Ross finished second with a 146, followed by Leroy Mullins (147), Jim Hughes (153) and Pat Kenney (153) in the top five.

FLIGHT WINNERS

Andrew Horsman won the first flight title with a 148 for the two days.

Rick Meade hit an even-par 71 Sunday for a two-day total of 150 and the second flight title.

In the third flight, James Hughes shot a 155 to claim the top spot, while Matt Smith won the fourth flight with a 169.

GOLF RESULTS

The 89th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational played Saturday and Sunday at Lonesome Country Club near Big Stone Gap.

Championship

Clint Lowe 69-68 – 137

Matt Dotson 71-69 – 140

Jack England 71-72 – 143

Bill Sergent III 73-72 – 145

Craig Winchell 75-73 – 148

Robert England 74-75 – 149

Evan Sturgill 77-73 – 150

Chance Taylor 74-76 – 150

Zach Lewis 79-73 – 152

Randy Miller 70-83 – 153

Ryhne Hammitt 75-79 – 154

Mike Damron 80-76 – 156

Michael Neece 81-76 – 157

SUPER SENIOR

Allen Blanken 67-72 – 139

Bob Ross 71-75 – 146

Leroy Mullins 75-72 – 147

Jim Hughes 80-73 – 153

Pat Kenney 75-78 – 153

Wayne Mahan 87-79 – 166

Bob England 81-85 – 166

Johnny Black 89-83 – 172

Hank Horsman 87-87 – 174

Lester Bowman 89-96 – 185

FIRST FLIGHT

Andrew Horsman 73-75 – 148

Matt Ward 75-77 – 152

Glen Pearson 74-79 – 153

Charles Glenn 72-82 – 154

Stan Zirkle 74-81 – 155

Sam Adams 74-87 – 161

SECOND FLIGHT

Rick Meade 79-71 – 150

Mike Haney 76-75 – 151

Justin Sturgill 78-74 – 152

Mark Clendenon 79-76 – 155

David Daniel 79-81 – 160

Justin Wilson 79-81 – 160

Ted Barnette 76-84 – 160

THIRD FLIGHT

James Hughes 81-74 – 155

Matt Horsman 83-80 – 163

David Scearce 82-86 – 168

Thomas Glenn 83-86 – 169

Ben Sousa 83-87 – 170

Jeremy Smith 82-89 – 171

Phillip Freeman 81-92 – 173

FOURTH FLIGHT

Matt Smith 86-83 – 169

Shawn Jones 91-86 – 177

Kevin Black 90-88 – 178

Kevin Hewitt 86-93 – 179

Jason Deloney 88-96 – 184

Paul Butcher 95-90 – 185