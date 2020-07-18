BIG STONE GAP — An eagle and two birdies provided just enough cushion for Clint Lowe to hold on to the lead in the first day of play in the 89th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Country Club.
Lowe, a 2014 graduate of Virginia-Wise and 2010 Gate City grad, eagled No. 4 and recorded two birdies on the front nine to finish the first day of the two-day tournament with a 2-under-par 69.
Lowe was pleased with his play on the front, which helped him jump out to an early lead. But he struggled on the back side of the course.
“The back nine was pretty sloppy,” he said. “I lost three or four shots on the back nine I should have had. I had a couple of bad breaks and got a little sloppy at the end. But overall, it was not too bad.”
With temperatures hovering around the 90-degree mark and humidity percentages just as brutal, Lowe said he was able to handle the heat.
“I’m out in it every day at work and stuff, so I’m just kind of used to it,” Lowe said. “You stay hydrated and just wipe the sweat off of you.”
A TIGHT FIELD
With a championship flight of 13, the top 10 golfers in the field are within eight strokes of the leader.
Randy Miller, a member of Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, shot a 1-under-par 70 to trail Lowe by just one stroke, while Wise Central golfer Jack England and former J.J. Kelly star Matt Dotson are tied for third, two strokes behind Lowe at even-par 71.
Union College golf coach and nine-time tournament champion Bill Sergent III is in fifth place at 2-over-par 73.
Robert England, of Wise, and two-time defending tourney champ Chance Taylor, of Gate City, are tied for sixth, each with a 74 and five strokes behind the leader.
Rhyne Hammitt (75), Craig Winchell (75) and Evan Sturgill (77) round out the top 10 in the championship flight.
SUPER SENIORS
The best round of the day belonged to defending Super Senior flight champion Allen Blanken, who shot a 4-under-par 67 to take a four-stroke lead over 2018 tourney Super Senior champion Bob Ross.
Ross finished with an even-par 71 and stands in second place heading into Sunday’s final day.
Pat Kenney and Leroy Mullins each shot a 75 on the opening day and stand tied for third, eight strokes behind Blanken.
Jim Hughes (80), Bob England (81), Wayne Mahan (87) Hank Horsman (87), Johnny Black (89) and Lester Bowman (89) round out the top 10 in the flight.
FLIGHTS
Heading into Sunday’s final round, Charles Glenn (72) leads Andrew Horsman (73) by a stroke in the first flight.
In the second flight, Mike Haney and Ted Barnette each shot a 76 to lead the group.
The third flight is led by James Hughes and Phillip Freeman, who each shot an 81.
The lead for the fourth flight is also tied with Kevin Hewitt and Matt Smith. Each finished the first day with an 86.
Saturday Results Opening round of the Lonesome Pine Invitational Championship
Clint Lowe 69
Randy Miller 70
Jack England 71
Matt Dotson 71
Bill Sergent III 73
Robert England 73
Chance Taylor 73
Ryhne Hammitt 75
Craig Winchell 75
Evan Sturgill 77
Zach Lewis 79
Mike Damron 80
Michael Neece 81
Super Seniors
Allen Blanken 67
Bob Ross 71
Pat Kenney 75
Leroy Mullins 75
Jim Hughes 80
Bob England 81
Wayne Mahan 87
Hank Horsman 87
Johnny Black 89
Lester Bowman 89
First Flight
Charles Glenn 72
Andrew Horsman 73
Sam Adams 74
Glen Pearson 74
Stan Zirkle 74
Matt Ward 75
Second Flight
Mike Haney 76
Ted Barnette 76
Justin Sturgill 78
Rick Meade 79
Justin Wilson 79
Mark Clendenon 79
David Daniel 79
Third Flight
James Hughes 81
Phillip Freeman 81
Jeremy Smith 82
David Scearce 82
Matt Horsman 83
Thomas Glenn 83
Ben Sousa 83
Fourth Flight
Kevin Hewitt 86
Matt Smith 86
Jason Deloney 88
Kevin Black 90
Shawn Jones 91
Paul Butcher 95
Sunday Tee Times
8:20 a.m. — Johnny Black, Lester Bowman, Wayne Mahan
8:30 a.m. — Hank Horsman, Bob England, Jim Hughes
8:40 a.m. — Leroy Mullins, Pat Kenney, Bob Ross, Allen Blanken
9 a.m. — Paul Butcher, Shawn Jones, Kevin Hewitt
9:10 a.m. — Kevin Black, Matt Smith, Jason Deloney
9:20 a.m. — Ben Sousa, Thomas Glenn, Matt Horsman
9:30 a.m. — David Scearce, Jeremy Smith, James Hughes, Phillip Freeman
9:40 a.m. — David Daniel, Justin Wilson, Mark Clendenon, Rick Meade
9:50 a.m. — Justin Sturgill, Ted Barnette, Mike Haney
10:10 a.m. — Matt Ward, Stan Zirkle, Glen Pearson
10:20 a.m. — Sam Adams, Andrew Horsman, Charles Glenn
10:30 a.m. — Michael Neece, Mike Damron, Zach Lewis
10:40 a.m. — Evan Sturgill, Craig Winchell, Ryhne Hammitt
10:50 a.m. — Chance Taylor, Robert England, Bill Sergent III
11 a.m. — Clint Lowe, Randy Miller, Jack England, Matt Dotson