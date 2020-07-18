Gate City's Lowe has slim lead after first of play at Lonesome Pine

Clint Lowe, of Gate City, leads the 89th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational by one stroke heading into Sunday’s final round of play.

 KEVIN MAYS — [email protected]

BIG STONE GAP — An eagle and two birdies provided just enough cushion for Clint Lowe to hold on to the lead in the first day of play in the 89th annual Lonesome Pine Invitational on Saturday at Lonesome Pine Country Club.

Lowe, a 2014 graduate of Virginia-Wise and 2010 Gate City grad, eagled No. 4 and recorded two birdies on the front nine to finish the first day of the two-day tournament with a 2-under-par 69.

Lowe was pleased with his play on the front, which helped him jump out to an early lead. But he struggled on the back side of the course.

“The back nine was pretty sloppy,” he said. “I lost three or four shots on the back nine I should have had. I had a couple of bad breaks and got a little sloppy at the end. But overall, it was not too bad.”

With temperatures hovering around the 90-degree mark and humidity percentages just as brutal, Lowe said he was able to handle the heat.

“I’m out in it every day at work and stuff, so I’m just kind of used to it,” Lowe said. “You stay hydrated and just wipe the sweat off of you.”

A TIGHT FIELD

With a championship flight of 13, the top 10 golfers in the field are within eight strokes of the leader.

Randy Miller, a member of Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, shot a 1-under-par 70 to trail Lowe by just one stroke, while Wise Central golfer Jack England and former J.J. Kelly star Matt Dotson are tied for third, two strokes behind Lowe at even-par 71.

Union College golf coach and nine-time tournament champion Bill Sergent III is in fifth place at 2-over-par 73.

Robert England, of Wise, and two-time defending tourney champ Chance Taylor, of Gate City, are tied for sixth, each with a 74 and five strokes behind the leader.

Rhyne Hammitt (75), Craig Winchell (75) and Evan Sturgill (77) round out the top 10 in the championship flight.

SUPER SENIORS

The best round of the day belonged to defending Super Senior flight champion Allen Blanken, who shot a 4-under-par 67 to take a four-stroke lead over 2018 tourney Super Senior champion Bob Ross.

Ross finished with an even-par 71 and stands in second place heading into Sunday’s final day.

Pat Kenney and Leroy Mullins each shot a 75 on the opening day and stand tied for third, eight strokes behind Blanken.

Jim Hughes (80), Bob England (81), Wayne Mahan (87) Hank Horsman (87), Johnny Black (89) and Lester Bowman (89) round out the top 10 in the flight.

FLIGHTS

Heading into Sunday’s final round, Charles Glenn (72) leads Andrew Horsman (73) by a stroke in the first flight.

In the second flight, Mike Haney and Ted Barnette each shot a 76 to lead the group.

The third flight is led by James Hughes and Phillip Freeman, who each shot an 81.

The lead for the fourth flight is also tied with Kevin Hewitt and Matt Smith. Each finished the first day with an 86.

Saturday Results Opening round of the Lonesome Pine Invitational Championship

Clint Lowe 69

Randy Miller 70

Jack England 71

Matt Dotson 71

Bill Sergent III 73

Robert England 73

Chance Taylor 73

Ryhne Hammitt 75

Craig Winchell 75

Evan Sturgill 77

Zach Lewis 79

Mike Damron 80

Michael Neece 81

Super Seniors

Allen Blanken 67

Bob Ross 71

Pat Kenney 75

Leroy Mullins 75

Jim Hughes 80

Bob England 81

Wayne Mahan 87

Hank Horsman 87

Johnny Black 89

Lester Bowman 89

First Flight

Charles Glenn 72

Andrew Horsman 73

Sam Adams 74

Glen Pearson 74

Stan Zirkle 74

Matt Ward 75

Second Flight

Mike Haney 76

Ted Barnette 76

Justin Sturgill 78

Rick Meade 79

Justin Wilson 79

Mark Clendenon 79

David Daniel 79

Third Flight

James Hughes 81

Phillip Freeman 81

Jeremy Smith 82

David Scearce 82

Matt Horsman 83

Thomas Glenn 83

Ben Sousa 83

Fourth Flight

Kevin Hewitt 86

Matt Smith 86

Jason Deloney 88

Kevin Black 90

Shawn Jones 91

Paul Butcher 95

Sunday Tee Times

8:20 a.m. — Johnny Black, Lester Bowman, Wayne Mahan

8:30 a.m. — Hank Horsman, Bob England, Jim Hughes

8:40 a.m. — Leroy Mullins, Pat Kenney, Bob Ross, Allen Blanken

9 a.m. — Paul Butcher, Shawn Jones, Kevin Hewitt

9:10 a.m. — Kevin Black, Matt Smith, Jason Deloney

9:20 a.m. — Ben Sousa, Thomas Glenn, Matt Horsman

9:30 a.m. — David Scearce, Jeremy Smith, James Hughes, Phillip Freeman

9:40 a.m. — David Daniel, Justin Wilson, Mark Clendenon, Rick Meade

9:50 a.m. — Justin Sturgill, Ted Barnette, Mike Haney

10:10 a.m. — Matt Ward, Stan Zirkle, Glen Pearson

10:20 a.m. — Sam Adams, Andrew Horsman, Charles Glenn

10:30 a.m. — Michael Neece, Mike Damron, Zach Lewis

10:40 a.m. — Evan Sturgill, Craig Winchell, Ryhne Hammitt

10:50 a.m. — Chance Taylor, Robert England, Bill Sergent III

11 a.m. — Clint Lowe, Randy Miller, Jack England, Matt Dotson