Gate City's Jennings wins Region 2D crown

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Amelia Jennings had a busy day planned Wednesday.
The Gate City senior was set for high school graduation in the evening. Before that she planned on indulging in some chocolate ice cream.
But first things first.
Jennings had one task to take care of before enjoying the rest of her afternoon and evening.
Not a problem.
Jennings handled her first activity of the day by sweeping Graham senior Ann Gray Perdue 6-1, 6-2 to win the individual singles Region 2D tennis championship at the Bluefield City Park.
The regional title for Jennings came after she took a 6-0, 6-2 semifinal win over Marion’s Ellen Woodard earlier in the day.
Jennings said facing a time deadline to get back to Gate City for graduation was on her mind a little while she competed in the title match.
“I was like ‘Do I want to get this over with and get to graduation?’ But if I had to stay here late and play, I’d rather do that because I just love this sport,” she said.
Jennings kept her focus and her cool during her play. She said those were definitely keys in taking the championship.
“One of my biggest problems normally is that I get really frustrated,” Jennings said. “Recently I just try to keep my nerves, my anger down.”
ONE LAST YELL
Jennings controlled her composure all the way through match point.
With Jennings leading the second set 5-2, Gray Perdue came close to breaking Jennings’ serve.
The Gate City senior fell behind 0-40 but battled back from the triple break point to send the game to deuce and then held serve to win the match.
Jennings could not keep her jubilation with the win inside.
After the winner got past Gray Perdue, Jennings let out a boisterous “yes” accompanied by a fist pump.
“I got excited,” Jennings said with a laugh. “I didn’t mean for it to come out. I try not to show any emotions.
“It’s a lot better when I show nothing. It just keeps me zoned in.”
With the win, Jennings advances to the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals. She’ll face the Region 2C champion Harper Minarick, of Radford, in state semifinals on June 11 at Virginia Tech.
BATTLE BOYS WIN DOUBLES TITLE
The John Battle duo of Peyton Mumpower and Briggs Crabtree took a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Gate City’s Quintin Smith and Devin Hoover on Wednesday to win the Region 2D doubles championship at Marion High School.
With the win, Mumpower and Crabtree advanced to the VHSL Class 2 final four.
The two will play the Region 2C champion in the state semifinals on June 11 at Virginia Tech.