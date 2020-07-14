WISE — The Gate City-Wise Central boys basketball rivalry will add a new chapter the next time the Mountain 7 District foes meet.
The rivalry between the schools has grown steadily since Central opened in 2011, particularly in boys hoops. The lore of the game becomes even stronger now that former Gate City hoops star Jamie Hackney has been officially approved as Central’s new coach.
Hackney, a star player for Gate City coach Scott Vermillion, was the 2008 Clinch Mountain District player of the year and an all-state selection his junior and senior seasons. He was part of two Region D championship teams and helped Gate City make three VHSL final fours and twice finish as state runner-up.
Hackney’s first head coaching position will offer him the opportunity to face off against his basketball hero and coaching mentor.
“Coach Vermillion is my role model and coming through Gate City I wanted to be like him,” said Hackney, who also played football and baseball for the Blue Devils. “Because of him I wanted to go into education and coaching and to be a head coach.”
He said it will be surreal to be in the opposite coaching box of one of his idols when the Warriors take on Gate City.
“It’s definitely going to be different,” Hackney said. “To be on the opposite bench of Coach Vermillion, it’ll be different.
“But it’s going to be a great opportunity.”
Hackney was an assistant coach for Vermillion’s squad the past three years. The Blue Devils posted a state runner-up finish in March, a state final four appearance last year and the 2018 Class 2 championship run.
He was an assistant on the Gate City football staff the past three seasons.
The East Tennessee State graduate started his career in 2014 as Jonesville Middle School’s football coach. The following year Hackney became a basketball assistant coach at Lee High then took a teaching and assistant coach position at his alma mater three years ago.
GETTING SETTLED
Hackney replaces T.J. McAmis, who stepped down as the Warriors’ coach to focus on his assistant principal duties at the school.
McAmis, previously the only boys basketball coach in Central history, guided the Warriors to their best season in 2019-20. They made the state tournament for the first time ever and finished 20-9.
Hackney is very familiar with the Mountain 7 District.
“It’s tough,” he said. “From top to bottom in the district, you have to come ready to play every single game. There are no nights where you can take it easy. You have to be ready.
“I don’t know if my team will win every game, but my team will compete and bring hustle to every game.”