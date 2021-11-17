The future is bright for volleyball in far Southwest Virginia.
The Times News Southwest Virginia volleyball team is littered with underclassmen who were stars on the court in the fall.
The team is headed by sophomore Makayla Bays of Gate City, who helped lead the Lady Blue Devils to their second straight Region 2D championship.
Bays was solid in all aspects of the game, particularly at the net where she knocked down 581 kills.
She also finished with 47 blocks, 343 digs, 95 aces and 24 assists.
The sophomore is one of four Gate City players named to the Southwest Virginia team that includes players from the Mountain 7 and Cumber-land districts, as well as Virginia High from the Southwest District.
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR
Wise Central’s Emmah McAmis is another reason the prep volleyball future looks bright in Southwest Virginia.
The freshman led her team this season in four different statistical categories including kills, 513; digs, 441; aces, 51; and service points, 177.
SETTER OF THE YEAR
Gate City senior Ashley Stanley is this season’s setter of the year.
In addition to her 1,008 assists in the fall, Stanley helped the Lady Blue Devils with 213 digs, 43 kills, 36 blocks, 33 aces and 158 service points.
LIBERO OF THE YEAR
Virginia High’s Aidan Jones is the season’s libero of the year after racking up 474 points and helping the Lady Bearcats to the Southwest District championship.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The defensive player of the year is also from Virginia High.
Senior Adie Ratcliff, the SWD player of the year, is an all-around player but came up big on defense for the Lady Bearcats this season with 294 digs and a school record 75 blocks.
Ratcliffe also had 260 kills on the year.
THE TEAM
Here’s a look at the entire Times News Southwest Virginia volleyball squad.
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Makayla Bays, Gate City
UNDERCLASSMAN OF THE YEAR: Emmah McAmis, Wise Central
SETTER OF THE YEAR: Ashley Stanley, Gate City
LIBERO OF THE YEAR: Aidan Jones, Virginia High
DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST OF THE YEAR: Adie Ratcliffe, Virginia High
Bayleigh Allison, Wise Central, sr.
Isabella Blagg, Union, jr.
Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker, sr.
Ella Kiser, Abingdon, fr.
Taylor Clay, Eastside, so.
Brylee Holder, Gate City, sr.
Dianna Spence, Virginia High, sr.
Hailey Sutherland, Ridgeview, sr.
Madeline Love, Rye Cove, jr.
Leci Sensabaugh, Eastside, sr.
Jennings Woods, Abingdon, sr.
Chloe Calton, Lee High, so.
Setter: Caleigh Hampton, Virginia High, sr.
Setter: Brooke Bailey, Union, jr.
Libero: Gracie Gibson, Union, jr.
Libero: Rylee Blevins, Gate City, sr.
TWEET TEAM MEMBERS SOUGHT
If you like sports and social media, the Times News has the deal for you.
The Times News Sports Live Tweet Team has openings at a few schools in Southwest Virginia and is looking for the right person to help get the word out to our thousands of followers.
For more information on how you can be a part of the winning team, contact Carmen Musick by email at cmusick@timesnews.net or call Carmen at (423) 723-1435.