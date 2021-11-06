Gate City, Wise Central advance to Region 2D championship

BRISTOL — The top two volleyball teams from the Mountain 7 District will play for the Region 2D championship.
Top-seeded Gate City and second-seeded Wise Central advanced to Tuesday’s regional title match at Virginia High with semifinal wins over John Battle and Virginia High Saturday at the Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
Both teams also secured spots oin the VHSL state quarterfinals set for Nov. 13.
Gate City swept a determined John Battle squad 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 in one semifinal, while Wise Central knocked off Southwest District top seed Virginia High 25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 28-26.
HARD-FOUGHT SWEEP
John Battle (13-14) challenged Gate City (24-5) from the opening serve in Saturday’s match. But in the end, the Lady Blue Devils persevered with a sweep.
In the opening game, Battle used a 6-0 run to build a 12-6 lead over the Lady Devils. But Gate City kept its composure.
“We just tell them to stay calm and play one point at a time and make your adjustments out there,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “They do a good job with that.”
The Lady Blue Devils used a run of their own to tie the game at 12-12.
The game stayed close the rest of the way until Gate City broke a 17-17 tie with an 8-1 scoring run to take the win.
John Battle kept things close in the next two sets but never seemed to be as strong as it was in the opening game.
Reed said Battle presented challenges for her team all over the court.
“They are a scrappy team, and the more times you play a team the harder it is,” Reed said. “We just kept working to get in our groove.
“Brylee Holder played big for us up front,” the coach said. “She made some defensive plays and some big plays at the net.”
Holder finished with 20 kills for the Lady Blue Devils, while Makayla Bays had 17 kills and Ashley Stanley finished with 37 assists.
Molly Little led John Battle’s attack kills, while Mackenzie Smith had 11 assists and Jacqueline finished with 10 assists.
SECOND TIME AT STATE
Central (20-8) punched its ticket to the VHSL state tournament for the first time since 2012 with its win over Virginia High (23-7).
After winning the first two games, Central seemed to slip a little bit in the third game and Virginia High appeared to have the advantage going into the fourth set.
The Lady Warriors battled back, however, to keep things close.
With the game tied at 26-26, a kill from Emmah McAmis and return error from Virginia High sealed the win for the Lady Warriors.
McAmis finished with 30 kills for Central, while Bayleigh Allison had 18 kills for the Lady Warriors.
Emilee Mullins recorded 28 assists for Central.
Adie Ratcliffe led Virginia High with 18 kills and 16 digs, while Dianna Spence had 17 kills and Caleigh Hampton finished with 48 assists.