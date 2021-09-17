GATE CITY — In a superb defensive effort, the Gate City football team earned its first victory of the season, a 34-8 whipping of nondistrict foe Marion on Friday at Legion Field.
The Blue Devils’ first play from scrimmage set the tone: Senior speedster Carson Jenkins raced 63 yards for the score.
“The kids came out and they played hard. Our kids really answered the bell tonight,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “Carson had some good blocks around the edge and had some good blocks in the secondary that allowed him to get to that next level.
“If he gets in the open field, he’s pretty dangerous.”
Jenkins was also successful on his second touch, taking the ball across the goal line from 37 yards out. He finished with 220 total yards, 198 of them on the ground.
“That was a great start, but on those touchdowns, I have to give credit to the line,” Jenkins said. “I wouldn’t have gotten anywhere without them.”
Gate City’s offense was clicking all night, racking up 20 first downs and 363 yards of offense on 59 plays.
Sophomore running back Landen McDonald scored three rushing touchdowns and finished with 56 yards on 16 carries.
“We’re starting to find some pieces to the puzzle,” Houseright said. “Hopefully we can get a few more back here soon that will help us out even more.
“We keep growing and the kids keep doing their job.”
STOUT DEFENSE
The defense put on about as a good a performance as it ever has under Houseright. The Blue Devils (1-2) forced three interceptions and recovered three fumbles.
“We challenged our defense coming into tonight,” the coach said. “We played pretty good (against Radford) and I challenged them again tonight.”
Marion (1-3) managed just eight first downs and J.B. Carroll had the Scarlet Hurricanes’ lone score, a 45-yard touchdown run with 1:23 left in the game. It was Marion’s longest play of the evening.
Sophomore quarterback Reid Osborne threw for 112 yards on 19-of-35 passing for the ‘Canes, who finished with just 179 yards of offense.
“We played really well on defense and we’ve been working all week on just pressuring the ball,” Jenkins noted.
LOSS OF A LEGEND
On Wednesday, legendary Gate City running back Mickey Rogers died at the age of 64.
Rogers remains the Blue Devils’ all-time leading rusher with 4,660 yards and was the key cog on Gate City’s 1974 Group AA championship team. The Blue Devils — under renowned coach Harry Fry — steamrolled their competition on the way to a perfect record, outscoring their opponents 687-130 in the 13-0 season.
Rogers went on to play at Virginia Tech and appeared in 33 games for the Hokies from 1976-79.
“(Mickey) was an all-time great player but an even better person, particularly handling some physical issues over the last several years with grace, joy and contentment,” Keener Fry, a teammate of Rogers and the quarterback on that 1974 team, said in a text message on Friday.
Before the game, both the 1970 and 2010 state championship teams were recognized and many members were in attendance.
Two of Mickey’s older brothers — Stan and Phil — were back at Legion Field and received a rousing ovation.
“It’s been 50 years and I’m surprised so many people remember the 1970 team,” Phil Rogers said. “To me, that was my coming-out year and we played our hearts out. We had great coaches that were even better people and it’s still sad to hear all the names that were on that team that are no longer with us like Pat Loggans, Mike Wolfe and so many others.
“When we were all growing up, that’s all we wanted to do was put on that Blue Devil uniform and play high school football.”
UP NEXT
Marion plays its homecoming game against Grayson County.
Gate City is slated to travel to Bullitt Park to face Mountain 7 District rival Union next Friday. The Bears suffered a heart-wrenching one-point loss to Graham on Thursday night.
“The game against Union is always a good, hard game,” Houseright said. “Union is a very good football team and they’re well coached. We have to get ready to go.”
