It’s early, but Gate City put itself in the driver’s seat of the Mountain 7 District volleyball race Thursday with a win over Abingdon.
The Lady Blue Devils (3-0, 3-0) kept their record perfect with a 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 28-26 district win.
The match featured two of the top hitters in the region and they did not disappoint.
“We knew that coming in that they were going to be swingers,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said of the attacks on both sides of the net. “We were anticipating that. We’re still working on getting in a groove and getting everybody back on the same page.”
Gate City freshman sensation Makayla Bays continued to play tough at the net, knocking down a team-high 18 kills for the Lady Blue Devils, while UVA Wise signee Morgan Blevins finished with 19 kills and 17 digs for Abingdon (2-1, 2-1).
STAYING AGGRESSIVE
Reed said staying aggressive is the key for her team to score points.
“As long as we were moving, we were aggressive and attacking and generating points,” the coach said. “When we stopped and stopped doing the little things, that’s when they hung in and stayed with us.”
Gate City came out aggressive in the first game and jumped ahead to an 11-3 lead while keeping the Lady Falcons and Blevins on the defensive.
In the second game, Abingdon was the aggressor.
Blevins found her spots at the net, knocking down seven kills in the second, including three of four kills in the first four points of the game.
Gate City battled back and pulled with one, 19-18, before Abingdon used a 6-1 scoring run to finish off the Lady Blue Devils in the second.
The tables turned again in the third game when Gate City scored the first five points and jumped ahead 13-3 on the way to taking a 2-1 advantage.
The two teams battled evenly in the fourth set.
A service error and return error from Abingdon sealed the win for the Lady Blue Devils.
Abingdon coach Lora Kiser said the first game loss hurt her squad.
“We just let it distract our nerves in the first set,” Kiser said. “We had our focus, we had our plans and we just didn’t execute that first set.
“The next time we see them, I hope we can sharpen up our skills and come back and go harder and get them when we see them at home.”
BY THE NUMBERS
In addition to Bays' strong play at the net, Gate City got eight kills apiece from Brylee Holder and Rylee Hall, while Lauren Meade had six kills and five blocks.
Bel Sallee had 16 assists and nine digs for the Lady Blue Devils, while Ashley Stanley had 16 assists and seven digs.
Gate City also got 17 digs from Taylor Blevins and 15 digs from Sarah Thompson.
Abingdon’s Abby Boyd finished with 20 assists and 20 digs.
The Lady Falcons also got 17 digs from Lacie Bertke, 13 digs from Riley Cvetkovski and 10 digs from Megan Cooper.