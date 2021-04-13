GATE CITY — Gate City controlled all aspects of the match Tuesday.
The Lady Blue Devils controlled play at the net, on defense and in the service game in a 25-17, 25-20, 25-7 win over John Battle in the Region 2D volleyball semifinals.
Gate City (13-1) advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game. The Lady Blue Devils will host Virginia High (16-0), marking the first meeting between the teams in the region final since 2000.
BIG NIGHT
Led by freshman’s Makayla Bays 22 kills, the Lady Blue Devils knocked down 39 in the match.
Gate City’s Amy Reed was impressed with her team’s front-line play, which also saw eight kills from Brylee Holder, but the veteran coach said the Lady Devils’ defensive effort was what most impressed her.
“They did an awesome job,” Reed said. “Those defensive players hit their landmarks, they did a super job on the back row. With Riley (Blevins) and Sarah (Thompson) leading that pack, everybody stepped up and played big on the back row.
“That’s the key. If they play great then we’re more dominant. We’re where we want to be. But we’ve got to keep working. We’re not done yet. We’ve got to keep pushing each day, each match and make sure we get the job done.”
Thompson finished with 10 digs and five service aces from her libero position.
“We’re just coming together as a team and getting really focused and really ready to play,” Thompson said. “If our passers are focused and geared in to get good passes to our setter and she can set up our hitters, they can put it down.”
Blevins had nine digs and four aces, and Bays added 10 digs and five aces.
Ashley Stanley recorded 38 assists for Gate City.
FOCUSED
Reed said her team is dialed in and playing its best volleyball of the short spring season.
“We’re focused right now. I saw it tonight,” the coach said. “We’ve just got to keep pounding and pushing to move forward.
“Defense was focused tonight. You could see it in their eyes. They took care of business and that’s what we want to see.”
STRUGGLES
Brittni Haderer’s John Battle squad didn’t have its best night on the floor.
The Lady Trojans (6-8) struggled with Gate City’s service game as well as the big attacks from Bays.
“They are tough all around. Makayla Bays is one of the best players I’ve seen as a coach. She’s the best kid to be so young that I’ve ever seen at that age,” Haderer said. “She’s a Miss Everything on the volleyball court. She can do it all.
“Gate City is great all the way around. Sarah Thompson is a killer libero, they’ve got a great setter. And their offense can roll. They’re the whole package.
“We struggled bad on serve-receive tonight. And if you give them something easy over the net they’re going to make you pay for it and they did,” Haderer added. “We had a hard time with serve-receive, we had a hard time getting things rolling. And that was our downfall tonight, which I was not impressed with my girls at all, the serve-receive effort that we had.
“I wish I could say we gave the best all-around effort, but serve-receive killed us. It killed us big time. They completely outplayed us tonight in every aspect of the game,” she added.
Logan Leonard had four kills for Battle and Makenzie Smith had 12 assists. Anna McKee recorded 14 digs and Allison Smith finished with four aces for the Lady Trojans.