GATE CITY — Gate City got a challenge early from Wise Central and Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed liked it.
“It was good competition,” Reed said after her squad took a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 Mountain 7 District volleyball win over the visiting Lady Warriors. “They made us fight. They kept us in there and let us work on things that we needed to work on. It was a good game.”
The win moved Gate City (10-4, 2-0) into sole possession of first place in the Mountain 7 standings. But Reed said there is a long way to go in the season and she expects more competitive matches for the Lady Blue Devils as the season progresses.
“They brought their biggest shot to us and that’s what we want to see. We want competitive games,” Reed said. “It was a good win. We’ll take it.
“We’ll go back tomorrow and keep working and getting bigger, faster and stronger. And, just keep grinding. One game, one point, one match at a time.”
Central coach Lucindy Lawson thought her team was competitive for most of the night. There was an exception in the match’s second game, the coach said.
“I think we started out strong and then we hit a point where our energy kind of died,” Lawson said. “We kind of started making simple mistakes and we couldn't really get back into a routine. We started fighting back toward the end, but by then it was a little bit too late.”
Gate City used strong play on the front line and rallied for strong scoring runs to take wins in the sweep of the Lady Warriors (8-4, 1-1).
In the opening game, the Lady Blue Devils built a strong lead before Central battled back to cut the advantage to 19-17.
Gate City then reeled off six straight points to take the win.
In the second set, the Lady Devils used an 8-1 scoring run to build an 18-8 lead before taking advantage of 7-1 run to pull away for the game win.
Central kept things close again in the third set.
The Lady Warriors tied the game three times with the last coming at 13. But, the Lady Blue Devils outscored Central 12-6 the rest of the way to take the win in the game and the match.
THE NUMBERS
Gate City's Ashley Stanley finished wtih 32 assists and five blocks, while Makayla Bays had 18 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Lady Blue Devils.
Brylee Holder had eight kills, Rylee Hall had six kills and four blocks, Lauren Meade finished with five blocks and Rylee Blevins had nine digs for Gate City.
Central got 12 kills and 13 digs from Emmah McAmis, eight kills and nine digs from Bayleigh Allison, 21 assists from Emilee Mullins and 10 digs from Montana Stafford.
UP NEXT
Central is back in action Thursday with a trip to Abingdon, while Gate City is scheduled to travel to Tennessee High on Monday.