GATE CITY — Patience at the plate was big for the Gate City baseball team on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils coaxed 10 walks and routed Ridgeview 13-3 at the Scott County Sports Complex in the opening round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
The Blue Devils (9-4) advanced to play Wise Central, an 8-7 winner over Union, on Thursday in the semifinals.
“When we played Ridgeview before, we were swinging at everything and we got ourselves in a hole,” Gate City coach Jonathon Salyer said. “Coming into this game, we said that we have to be patient and make them come over the plate.”
Jake Taylor’s three-run home run in the second inning was Big Blue’s offensive highlight, and it gave Gate City the lead for good.
Taylor finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a double. Ryan Jessee and Brendan Cassidy also had two hits each in the win.
Not only was the Blue Devils patient at the plate, they also were efficient with two outs. Seven of their 13 runs were scored with two outs.
“We had some really good approaches today, taking pitches and making them throw to us,” Salyer said.
John Little was credited with the win after pitching four innings and striking out three.
Little had more adversity to overcome other than simply the Ridgeview bats. In the second inning he lost his starting catcher when Luke Bledsoe was sent to the dugout for the remainder of the game for hitting the opposing catcher on the followthrough of his swing. The freshman had already been warned once earlier in the season.
Easton Castle replaced Bledsoe admirably behind the plate.
The Wolfpack (0-13) jumped on Little in the top of the second, scoring three runs for the early lead, but the right-hander settled in.
“In the second inning, John said something about the mound being messed up, but he came back and fought through it,” Salyer said. “He told me at the end of that inning because he threw all of those pitches and it was getting really hot, he got tired.
“He was trying to hit the corners and he wasn’t getting them. If we throw it down the middle, we’re hurting.”
Tyler Mullins had the big hit for Ridgeview, a two-RBI single that plated Hunter Goodman and Koda Counts.
Thursday’s semifinal will be back at the Scott County Sports Complex. The start time is still to be determined.