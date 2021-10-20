GATE CITY — After clinching the Mountain 7 District volleyball regular-season championship Monday, Gate City could have had a letdown Wednesday.
It didn’t happen.
The Lady Blue Devils (19-4, 11-0) played one of their best games of the season on senior night with a 25-8, 25-10, 25-5 win over Ridgeview.
Ridgeview (15-7, 7-5) was the same team Gate City beat Monday night to clinch the Mountain 7 trophy.
But the match was much closer with the Wolfpack forcing Gate City to work for every point.
That was not the case Wednesday.
What was the difference between the two nights?
“We didn’t run our offense well up there,” Gate City coach Amy Reed said. “Tonight we fixed things. We came back in and fixed the setter — got her straightened back out with her hitters. The passers did their thing and did what they were supposed to and took care of the ball and got the ball to our hitters, and we did that tonight.”
Gate City’s Ashley Stanley finished with 30 assists, with Brylee Holder knocking down 15 kills and McKayla Bays adding 12 kills.
RUDE AWAKENING
For Ridgeview, the match was an eye-opener.
“We’ve got a lot of learning to do,” Wolfpack coach Holly Fleming said. “This is a tough place to play.”
The coach said playing one of the top VHSL Class 2 teams in the state does not make it easier.
“They’re a great team. They’re definitely the best in the conference, maybe the best in the state,” Fleming said. “They’ve got some phenomenal kids, and Bays is pretty unmatched.
“Tonight was definitely a learning experience for us. We knew they were going to come out play hard from the beginning. I guess we were a little timid and it showed,” the Wolfpack coach said.
Hailey Sutherland led Ridgeview up front with four kills, while Caiti Hill had three kills and seven digs and Kassidy Rasnick had nine assists.
UP NEXT
Gate City finishes off its regular season Thursday with a Mountain 7 match at John Battle.
Wednesday’s match was the final one for Ridgeview in the regular season.
The district tournament is scheduled to begin Monday.