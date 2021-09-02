Gate City rolls past Eastside for first win of the season

GATE CITY — Gate City wasted no time taking command Thursday.
The Lady Blue Devils used big runs to help secure a 25-11, 25-9, 25-16 nondistrict volleyball win over visiting Eastside.
Gate City (1-1) fell behind early in the first and second games, and Eastside stayed close more than halfway through the third game. But the Lady Blue Devils never seemed to be rattled, while the Lady Spartans (0-2) seemed to be playing on their heels most of the night.
STRONG UP FRONT
Sophomore all-stater Makayla Bays led Gate City's vicious attack at the front with her 14 kills. Fellow all-stater Brylee Holder and Lauren Meade added five kills apiece.
Senior setter Ashley Stanley racked up 30 assists and Rylee Blevins led the Lady Blue Devils' defensive effort with eight digs.
Eastside had eight kills as a team, led by Leci Sensabaugh’s four.
TEAM PLAY
Coach Amy Reed saw plenty her Lady Blue Devils need to work on despite the big win. But she was happy with some things also, like her squad's passing game.
“I thought our passers did a really good job in attacking the balls that came back to us, as far as passes,” Reed said. "We did a good job of moving and taking care of the back row.
“We’re still trying to find a rhythm and get in the run of things. So we got to keep working. It’s a process and we’re still working in that process.”
ROLLING ALONG
Gate City rolled into the driver's seat, cruising to the first-set win behind a strong attack at the net.
Eastside took the early lead in the second set at 3-2 before Gate City embarked on an 18-2 spree on its way to a 2-0 lead in the match.
In the third set, the Lady Spartans played the Lady Devils point for point until Gate City scored the final nine — including the last six with Bays at the service line — to salt away the victory.
UP NEXT
Both teams are back in action next week when things do not get any easier for Eastside. The Lady Spartans travel to Patrick Henry on Tuesday in the second rematch this season of the spring's Region 1D championship match. Patrick Henry won the regional title in the spring and opened this season with a win over Eastside.
On Wednesday, Eastside is home against Wise County rival Central.
Gate City hosts Volunteer on Tuesday.