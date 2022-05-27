GATE CITY — A lone goal made the difference Friday.
Luke Stokes took an assist from Alex Eastman and found an open net in front of him, following through to score the only goal of the game and give Gate City a 1-0 victory over Richlands in the Region 2D boys soccer quarterfinals at the Scott County Sports Complex.
The Blue Devils (18-5-1) advanced to a regional semifinal matchup with Virginia High on Tuesday at the East River Soccer Complex in Bluefield, West Virginia.
PLAYING THE REBOUND
Stokes’ goal came in the 17th minute, just before a deluge of rain showers. The rain persisted throughout the remainder of the game.
“It was very interesting,” a soaked Stokes said of playing in the rain. “It was very fun, though.”
The rain did slow the pace, however, the Blue Devils captain said.
“We tried to play a through ball or pass and it would just stop in a puddle,” Stokes noted.
On the game-winner, Stokes said, he and Eastman played the ball off a deflection by Richlands goalkeeper Shane Vencill.
“It was just a rebound,” Stokes said. “Coach directed me to the right position and I just put it in the back of the net.”
Gate City goalkeeper Ryland Mullins made three saves in recording the shutout.
RAIN, RAIN AND MORE RAIN
The weather was a factor but, as Gate City coach Aaron Hillman noted, it impacted both squads.
“The weather conditions were equal for both teams,” Hillman said. “It was part of it. The kids enjoyed it. They had a good time.”
The field conditions did hamper Gate City some from playing its game, the coach said.
“We’re a team that plays possession a lot and with the field conditions, it wasn’t there,” Hillman said. “We struggled a little bit with that. We just had to find a way to make do.”
Acting Richlands coach Rick Vencill, the principal at Richlands, said the conditions actually may have helped his team.
“It probably benefited us because it slowed the ball down,” he said.
Richlands coach Chris Johnson missed the game because of illness.