Former Gate City star basketball player Mac McClung saw his first action for the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night, entering the game at the 2:33 mark of the fourth quarter at the United Center in Chicago.
The Bulls won the game over the Atlanta Hawks, 131-117.
McClung had a turnover on his first possession, but scored on his next trip down the floor, making a pull-up jump shot from 16 feet away.
He is the first player from either Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia to appear in a NBA game since Bobby Hogsett (Holston Valley) last set foot on the floor on March 16, 1967, for the Detroit Pistons.
McClung is the first Southwest Virginia native to appear and score in a NBA since Jim Palmer of Keokee last played for the New York Knicks on March 8, 1961, against the St. Louis Hawks.
McClung graduated from Gate City in 2018 as the VHSL’s single-season scoring record holder (1,053) and all-time leading scorer (2,801).