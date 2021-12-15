WEBER CITY — When the football touched the hands of Gate City’s Carson Jenkins, it was almost a guarantee that something good would happen.
On Wednesday, Jenkins signed his national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the College of William & Mary.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to continue my career at the next level,” Jenkins said. “The four years that I played at Gate City were great. It had its ups and downs, but it was a lot of fun.”
Jenkins literally did about anything for the Blue Devils gridiron club during his four years. In his senior year, Jenkins scored 20 total touchdowns and had more than 2,000 yards on 215 touches.
“It’s been a special four years for Carson playing at Gate City,” Blue Devils football coach Jeremy Houseright said. “He’s had a lot of great teammates around him to help him along the way.
“To see his high school career come to an end and then get this opportunity playing at the next level is a huge testament to Carson and his family.”
Jenkins isn’t just a star on the football field. He’s also a standout on the basketball court and a prominent center fielder on the baseball diamond.
He also dabbles in track where his 4.38 40-yard dash time comes in handy.
“I went up to Williamsburg for a camp and I did pretty good,” Jenkins said. “Ever since then, I fell in love and the coach showed a lot of care and love.
“The campus is just absolutely beautiful and it has that feeling of getting away, but it does have that feeling of a family.”
Even though he will be remaining in the commonwealth for his higher education, Williamsburg is almost an entirely different world from Scott County.
“I definitely wanted to stay in state and William & Mary was the best choice for me,” Jenkins said. “I’m very blessed for the opportunity that they’re giving me.”
Jenkins is just the latest in a long line of recent Gate City athletes to move onto not only the next level, but to a Division I program.
Girls basketball star Sarah Thompson signed last year with East Tennessee State and has seen her minutes increase as the season has progressed.
Hoops sensation Mac McClung of course started at Georgetown before moving on to Texas Tech and is now starring for the Los Angeles Lakers G-League team.
Zac Ervin has done quite well for Elon basketball after recovering from injury and is showing out this season for the Phoenix.
Star thrower Michael Calhoun has improved as well in his short track stint at Charleston Southern.
Golfer Chance Taylor signed on with Tennessee Tech back in 2018 as well.
“More recently, the basketball program has sent quite a few guys to the next level, but for many years, it was the football program doing that. If you’re talking about just football, he adds to a short list of guys that have gone on to play at the next level,” said Gate City basketball coach John-Reed Barnes. “You can talk a lot about Carson’s athletic ability, but he’s a better kid, truthfully. He’s always looking to be a helping hand around the school and he’s a great teammate.
“To have so many kids recently in the school as a whole to go on and play sports at not only smaller colleges, but bigger Division I-level schools is unique and it’s really cool.”
Jenkins’ intended major is kinesiology, which suits his sports-minded background.
“It’s a great academic institution and it’s going to be a little tough adjusting from high school to college,” Jenkins said. “Kinesiology is basically the study of sports science and physical therapy. I think that suits me pretty well.”