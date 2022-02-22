BRISTOL, Va. — It’s that time of the year for the championship- hungry Gate City girls basketball team, to the continual misfortune of Virginia High.
The visiting Lady Blue Devils opened Region 2D play Tuesday night with a 65-47 thumping of Virginia High at the Bearcat Den, ending the home team’s season for the third year in a row.
Gate City, the 2020 Class 2 champion and the 2021 state runner-up, advanced to face Mountain 7 District rival Ridgeview in Thursday’s semifinals. Tipoff at Virginia-Wise’s Prior Convocation Center is set for 8:30 p.m.
Advancing in region play is virtually expected with Gate City’s girls.
“We’ve got a lot of experience back and we’ve been in this position before, so you hope your team is prepared and ready,” veteran Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “We told them before the game that your schedule has prepared you for these moments. Nobody’s played a tougher schedule than you and that’s prepared you for now.”
NEVER CLOSE
Gate City (16-10) is the third seed out of the always powerful Mountain 7 and it showed no mercy against Virginia High (11-11), the No. 2 seed from the Southwest District.
The Lady Blue Devils never allowed the Lady Bearcats to get into any kind of offensive flow, running out to leads of 9-0 and 14-2 in the first quarter. Over the first eight minutes, Virginia High committed seven turnovers and missed all eight of its shots from the floor.
It didn’t get much better for the Lady ‘Cats in the second quarter. Down 25-13 at intermission, they made just 2 of 15 field goal attempts in the first half and committed 10 of their 16 turnovers.
“We pride ourselves on (aggressive, man-to-man) defense and we told them we had to come out early and play as hard as we could,” Houseright added. “Our effort had to be great from the start or it would become a dogfight.”
Not much changed in the third quarter, which ended with Gate City leading 45-25. The Lady Devils opened the second half with a 15-4 spurt to assume a 40-17 advantage with 1:55 remaining in the third.
MANY OFFENSIVE STARS
The Lady Blue Devils were efficient offensively, shooting 47.6% from the floor and hitting 22 of 29 free throws in placing four players in double figures.
Addie Gibson led Gate City with 16 points, and Lexi Ervin had 14. Macey Mullins added 11 points and Jaydyn Carrico 10.
Gibson, Ervin and Mullins are expected to score, but Carrico’s output off the bench was a welcomed sight for Houseright.
“Off the bench, yeah,” Houseright said. “We talked about that, too, when you come in off the bench you’ve got to bring us something. Energy ... it doesn’t have to be scoring, but it’s got to be productive.”
VHS LEADERS
The Lady Bearcats finally found some offensive rhythm midway through the second half, but by then the outcome was decided. They never drew closer than 14 points.
“We struggled to get into our offense and find a flow until there was about seven minutes left in the game, when we finally found our Bearcat way and decided to defend at a high level and pushed the tempo and played our type of basketball,” Virginia High coach Kevin Timmons said. “By that time it was too late.”
Senior Dianna Spence led all scorers with 19 points and Mary Katherine Wilson tossed in 11 for the Lady ‘Cats.