GATE CITY — Saturday’s matinee matchup at Legion Field felt like a playoff atmosphere, and the football game was equally intense.
Radford — behind a late score from junior quarterback Marcell Baylor and the ensuing defensive stop — thwarted Gate City in the Blue Devils' home opener, winning 21-17.
“What a football game,” Gate City coach Jeremy Houseright said. “Hats off to (Radford) and hats off to our kids. I thought both teams left it out there and that’s all you can ask.
“This is what high school football is about with fans in the stands.”
STOOD UP
With 4:50 left to play, the Blue Devils (0-2) got the ball back after a Radford score.
Gate City had broken into Bobcats territory with a couple of passing plays and had second-and-6 when disaster struck.
Quarterback Luke Bledsoe threw a pass to the far sideline and it bounced off Carson Jenkins’ hands. The officiating crew did not blow the whistle and it was questionably ruled a backward pass.
Jenkins fell on the fumble and the play cost Gate City 7 yards. Then on third down, the Devils were whistled for an illegal procedure penalty that left them facing third-and-17.
With 1:58 remaining, Gate City fell short on a fourth-down conversion attempt when Bledsoe was flushed out of the pocket and tackled well short of a first down.
“We punched one in and we have to grow a little bit in order to stop them on that next drive,” Houseright said. “From last week to this week was a huge step in the right direction for us. I thought our kids got better during the week.
“Now, we have to learn to finish.”
ANSWERING THE BELL
Saturday’s game was reminiscent of Gate City-Radford contests of days gone by — close with every play mattering.
The Devils got the ball with 58 seconds left in the third quarter and were on the move to start the final stanza.
On fourth-and-15, Bledsoe lofted a pass to Luke Stokes, who had gotten behind his defenders, and Stokes raced 55 yards for a touchdown and a 17-14 Gate City lead with 9:07 to go.
Radford responded quickly, scoring on Baylor's 2-yard run to cap a drive in which the Bobcats never faced a third down.
THROWBACK GAME
Gate City’s offense — which has been more a passing style lately — resorted to its running roots, racking up 179 yards on 49 carries.
Bledsoe led the way with 67 yards on 16 carries. Jenkins had 54 yards on 21 touches.
Landen McDonald scored a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter and finished with 34 yards on eight carries.
Bledsoe was 4-of-6 passing for 73 yards.
Hunter Lawson nailed a 33-yard field goal for Gate City’s first score in the opening period.
“Bledsoe is a tough kid and we’re asking a lot out of all these kids right now,” Houseright said. “They’re answering the bell and that’s all you can ask for.”
Senior running back Tyrel Dobson had eight carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns for Radford (2-0).
Dobson exited the game in an ambulance midway through the fourth quarter, and that’s when Baylor stepped up. The junior QB kept the ball 14 times for 71 yards and was 5-for-13 with 81 yards and an interception.