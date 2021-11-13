GATE CITY — A large number of folks around these parts may have felt that mighty Gate City could not be beaten on its own floor in the VHSL Class 2 volleyball quarterfinals, but Floyd County wasn’t among the masses.
“We believed,” 10th-year Floyd coach Carrie Chaffin said.
The Lady Buffaloes stole the show Saturday, recovering from a two-sets-to-one deficit to rip out Gate City’s collective heart 19-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-23, 15-12 in a terrific battle of old rivals fighting for a trip to the Class 2 Final Four.
Floyd County (23-2) will move on to Tuesday’s state semifinals to face fellow Three Rivers Conference rival Glenvar, a quarterfinal victor over Wise Central.
Glenvar has taken two of three matches from the Lady Buffaloes this season, including last week’s Region 2C championship matchup.
The Lady Blue Devils (24-5) lost to a Virginia team for the first time since last season’s state semifinals, and there wasn’t a dry eye to emerge from the Gate City locker room afterward, except for those of steely veteran coach Amy Reed.
“It’s one of the hardest groups I’ve seen take it (the defeat),” Reed said. “And that’s hard. I didn’t want to be in there with them because I’m ‘tough’ ... I don’t like to show emotion. But my heart’s crying for them.”
DEALING WITH BAYS
Gate City sophomore Makayla Bays has proven all season that she is one of the state’s top players, but Floyd was ready for the 6-foot outside hitter.
Bays did finish with 31 kills, but the Buffaloes kept her from dominating play.
“Honestly we prepared for their outsides all week long,” Chaffin said. “Just getting down. We knew we couldn’t stop her (Bays) — we don’t have the size to stop her — so we knew that we had to get down and defend. And we did.”
Jaycee Chaffin stood out defensively with 32 digs for Floyd. Excellent support came from Kenzee Chaffin and Katie Wert, both of whom produced 23 digs, and Madison Ramey, who turned in a 22-dig effort.
“Obviously they’re relentless,” Reed said. “They probably sent more free balls than they attacked, but at the same time they swung at us constantly and they put pressure on us to play defense. It was a little tough to get offense rolling.”
Reed, who got 52 assists from Ashley Stanley along with 25 digs from Riley Blevins, received 16 kills from Brylee Holder, a senior back from a foot injury.
DECISIVE FIFTH SET
The Lady Buffs, who overcame a 19-14 deficit to steal Game 2 in overtime, never trailed by more than a point in the ultra-tight final set, finally gaining a bit of control with a 13-11 lead when Jaycee Chaffin finally got the third of three kill attempts to find the floor.
Peyton Faulkner then put away a kill after Bays was blocked at the net for a 14-11 Floyd advantage before Jaycee Chaffin ended it with a kill two plays later, finding a hole in the back, left corner of the Gate City backcourt.
Jaycee Chaffin led Floyd County with 21 kills and fellow senior Olivia Hylton finished with 20. Kenzie Chaffin, a senior, set ‘em up all night with 44 assists.
“We’ve got eight seniors and that is the only way (Floyd could stay focused with all the momentum shifts of the match),” Chaffin said. “We were in the states down here in Union two years ago, and I truly believe that pressure is what helped us keep our focus (against Gate City).”