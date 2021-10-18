CLINTWOOD — Gate City won the battle at the net Monday on the way to winning the Mountain 7 volleyball regular-season title.
The Lady Blue Devils (18-4, 10-0) got 20 kills from McKayla Bays, Brylee Holder added 12 kills and Ashley Stanley finished with 26 assists in Gate City’s 25-15, 25-20, 25-21 district win over Ridgeview (14-6, 6-4) at the Wolfpack Den.
Gate City secured the top seed for next week’s district tournament. Perhaps more importantly, the win clinched the top seed from the Mountain 7 in the Region 2D tournament in two weeks.
“That’s always important,” Lady Blue Devils coach Amy Reed said. “That’s a good feeling going next week.”
KEEP WORKING
Reed was happy with the win but said her team got a little too comfortable here and there.
“At times we settled and got complacent. We did keep our groove, our continuity flowing consistently to finish games,” she said. “It’s good to come out with a win on a long road trip.”
Ridgeview tied the second set at 16 and moved out front 18-16 before Gate City battled back, outscoring the Wolfpack 9-4 down the stretch for a 2-0 advantage in the match.
In the third set, the Lady Blue Devils jumped ahead early, but Ridgeview made a contest of it. Gate City went up 14-4 on the strength of an 8-1 run, but the Wolfpack countered with their own 8-1 run to forge a 17-17 tie.
The teams were tied again at 19 before Gate City edged out front 21-20. The Lady Devils’ final five points came on kills — three from Holder and one apiece from Bays and Stanley — to close out the match and the title.
Ridgeview got 12 kills from Hailey Sutherland, and Kassidy Rasnick contributed 19 assists and 12 digs. Leah Sutherland added 15 digs and Caiti Hill 14.
YOU AGAIN
These teams meet again Wednesday night in a key game for Ridgeview.
The Wolfpack are tied with Wise Central for second in the district standings each with two games remaining.
Abingdon is another game back also with two matches left in the regular season.