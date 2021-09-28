BIG STONE GAP — It’s not unusual to see Gate City’s name among the list of regional champions in the fall sports season.
Tuesday, however, it was not volleyball or football claiming a regional title. Instead, it was the golf program.
The Blue Devils shot a 326 at Lonesome Pine Country Club to far outdistance challenges from Graham and Wise Central and claim their first Region 2D golf championship.
The victory secured a berth in the VHSL Class 2 championships on Oct. 12 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork, about 12 miles southeast of Hillsville.
Graham also advanced to the state tournament after holding off Central by two strokes, 350-352, for the runner-up spot.
STEPPING UP
The victory came in unusual fashion for Gate City.
Top seed Ethan Dishner had his struggles on the challenging LPCC course, and the Blue Devils got their best score from fifth-seeded Colin Keller.
Keller, a junior, shot a 5-over-par 76 and Zach Taylor — Gate City’s fourth seed — followed with an 80.
Keller’s round was a career best and earned him all-region honors as the fifth-best score in Tuesday’s field.
“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime thing and we’re all proud to be there,” Keller said of advancing to the state tournament. “I just support the team. Everybody’s supporting the team.”
GOING TO OVERTIME
Graham’s Brayden Surface and Central’s Jack England finished the 18-hole tournament tied at even-par 71 to force a sudden-death playoff for medalist honors.
The individual title was decided in one hole. Surface parred the extra hole and England recorded a bogey after pulling his tee shot to the left of the fairway.
Despite the second-place finish, England said he intends to give his best effort in the state tournament in two weeks.
“Hopefully I can go down there and have a good time and play a good round and hopefully bring it home,” England said.
Joining England as golfers advancing to the state tournament as individuals from Region 2D were Marion’s Tyler Sayers (72) and Union’s Luke Slagle (77).
ALL-REGION
In addition to Keller, Surface, England, Sayers, Slagle and Marion’s Grayson Sheets (76) played their way to All-Region 2D status.