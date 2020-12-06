GATE CITY — The Gate City boys basketball team is under quarantine until Dec. 16 as the result of a positive coronavirus case, school officials said.
Athletic director Brent Roberts confirmed the positive test Sunday evening.
The Blue Devils, who advanced to the VHSL Class 2 championship game this past season, are scheduled to open on Dec. 21 against Daniel Boone. Roberts said the status of that game is uncertain at this time because of the quarantine.
The VHSL is allowing teams across the commonwealth to open practice Monday under league-mandated coronavirus protocols. Schools will be allowed to play a 14-game regular-season basketball schedule, and a maximum of 25 fans will be allowed in attendance.