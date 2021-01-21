GATE CITY — For a few weeks one had to wonder if this Gate City boys team would ever be able to produce enough offense to win basketball games, but those days would seem to be in the rearview mirror.
The Blue Devils (5-5, 4-5) continued to climb in the right direction Thursday, placing four players in double figures and claiming a 74-68 Mountain 7 District win over visiting Ridgeview (7-4, 5-4).
Gate City opened the season with a few 36- and 39- and 42-point outings, but in the last 15 or 20 days the Blue Devils have topped 70 — or more — on four occasions and rolled to four victories in the process.
The Blue Devils avenged an earlier 51-39 defeat at the hands of Ridgeview.
“That month of no practice in November really cost us because we needed skill development,” said longtime Gate City coach Scott Vermillion. “So we’re just now getting it. I feel like we’re getting better individually and I’m really excited about where we are going.”
DEVILS GAIN UPPER HAND
This was no easy win for Gate City, which led 35-31 at halftime before taking a 53-44 advantage into the final period.
The Blue Devils, who maintained a slight working advantage much of the night, didn’t allow Ridgeview to get any closer than five, at 61-56, over the final eight minutes.
Vermillion had several contributors, including offensive-minded senior leader Eli Starnes (15 points) and hard-working classmate Luke Reed, who battled like a warrior on the offensive glass and finished with 13 points.
The difference in the Blue Devils these days seems to be the emergence of the younger group, particularly freshman Eli McMurray and junior Ryan Jessee.
McMurray nailed four 3-point shots and scored 14 points against the Wolfpack. The aggressive Jessee kicked in 11 points, including seven in a row —plus a subsequent assist — as Gate City pulled out to a 53-40 edge late in the third.
The Blue Devils made eight 3-pointers to the Wolfpack’s one.
“McMurray is going to be a good one. He’s already good,” Vermillion said. “Him hitting those four or five 3s really adds to the seniors we have that can do some things. And then Jessee comes in and hits a couple of shots, too. “Starnes ... we’re figuring out exactly what his skill set is, and he’s transitioning from a 1 (point guard) to a 3 (forward type). He’s big and strong and skilled. We go as he goes most of the time, and I thought he played well tonight.”
RIDGEVIEW BATTLES
Ridgeview, which got its usual outstanding effort from 6-foot-4 senior Gabe Brown, also put four players in double figures, but the Wolfpack were guilty of 20 turnovers in the face of Gate City’s gutsy, man-to-man defense.
The versatile Brown scored 21 points to pace the ’Pack, who got 13 points each from Cannon Hill, Trenton Adkins and Austin Mullins.
“We had some turnovers there in that first half that really put us behind,” said third-year Ridgeview coach Evan McCowan. “We had 13 turnovers at halftime and we talked about how we can’t turn the ball over against this team because they are too good defensively, which is what generates their offense.
“Gate City is really good defensively and they are tough to play here always. I thought at times we handled it well and at times it kind of got to us some.”