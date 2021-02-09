GATE CITY — Since the early 1990s, getting to the regional semifinals has become a habit for the Gate City boys basketball program and on Tuesday the Blue Devils again punched their ticket to the next round.
Gate City hit swished an eye-popping 14 3-pointers in an 82-42 thumping of Tazewell in a Region 2D quarterfinal matchup inside the Devils’ Den.
“I thought early that our energy and execution was really good,” Gate City coach Scott Vermillion said. “We made the extra pass and sometimes the extra extra pass. We hit shots and anytime you hit shots in this game, you feel a lot better about your team.”
The Blue Devils (10-5) had four players — all seniors — net double figures, led by Luke Reed's 16 points. Dakota Howell and Jake Taylor each put up 15, and Eli Starnes, the team's leading scorer, finished with 12.
Gate City shot 40.9% (27-for-66) from the floor, including 14-for-31 from long range, and committed only eight turnovers.
The senior class for Gate City is at the tail end of an incredibly successful run, especially at home. Over the past four seasons, the Devils have lost only four home games and only one before this season.
“Playing your last home game is always dreadful, but we always want to play our best and give back to the community,” Taylor said.
“These seniors have sat and watched a lot of basketball at Gate City,” Vermillion noted. “They’ve played a lot of basketball together, but not in our games.
"We actually decided the day before the first day of practice that we were going to sell out on defense and guard the whole 94 feet," he added.
The Bulldogs (7-9) had a rough start and mustered only six points in the opening period. Howell, meanwhile, had nine points — all on 3-pointers — in the game's first three minutes.
Tazewell shot 33.3% (15-for-45) from the field, hitting only 2 of 8 shots from 3-point range. The Bulldogs were guilty of 15 turnovers, eight of them coming in the first quarter.
“We really focused on defense, really getting after them and pushing the ball up and down the court,” Howell said.
Guard Josiah Jordan scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs.
“Hats off to Tazewell because they fought all the way to the end,” Vermillion said. “Their point guard is really good.”
NEXT UP
Gate City will travel to Bluefield on Thursday to face old nemesis Graham (15-0) for a spot in the regional finals the following day.
“On the road at Graham will be tough and there’s a reason why they’re so good,” Vermillion said.