GATE CITY — Sarah Thompson wasted little time in making her pick for continuing her basketball career and education.
The rising senior at Gate City announced Sunday via social media that she had verbally committed to attend and play basketball at East Tennessee State in the 2021-22 season.
“Ever since I was little, it’s always been a dream to play DI basketball in college and today I get to make that dream come true,” Thompson posted on Twitter. “I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have pushed me and helped me become the player and person I am today.
“With that being said, I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at East Tennessee State University.”
This past winter as a junior, Thompson averaged 16.8 points, 6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game in leading the Lady Blue Devils to the state championship.
She was named the VHSL Class 2 player of the year as well as the player of the year on the Times News All-Southwest Virginia, Region 2D and Mountain 7 District teams.
In the state championship game, Thompson scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds in Gate City’s 64-54 win over Luray.
In addition to ETSU, Thompson had already received offers from Division I Radford and Division II Carson-Newman and Anderson, that latter two members of the South Atlantic Conference.