From staff reports
GATE CITY — An early lead helped Gate City stave off John Battle 11-4 on Thursday at Scott County Park in a key Mountain 7 District matchup.
The Devils scored on an error during Jake Taylor’s at-bat in the first inning, a single by Taylor in the second, a walk by Ryan Jessee in the second, and a single by Ethan Fleming in the second.
Gate City tallied four runs in the third inning.
Carson Jenkins and Trevor Herron moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Taylor led the Blue Devils to victory on the pitcher’s mound.
The righty surrendered four runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out five.
Gavin Ratliff took the loss for the Trojans. The hurler allowed four hits and six runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out four and walking one.
Gate City had 14 hits. Isaac Vincent, Luke Bledsoe, Fleming, Herron, Jenkins, and Taylor each collected multiple hits.
Vincent led the Devils. going 4-for-4.
John Battle collected eight hits. Zachary Smith, Bryson Almany, and Jacob Hutton all managed multiple hits.
Smith went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead John Battle in hits.
Wise Central 14, Lee 13
BEN HUR — Wise Central ran off with the lead late in the game in a wild victory over Lee High in eight innings.
The game was tied at 13 as the Warriors came to bat in the top of the eighth when Ashton Bolling’s sacrifice fly scored the deciding run.
To the Generals’ credit, they came back from a seven-run deficit in the fourth.
Lee High scored nine runs in the failed comeback on a single by Peyton Woodard in the fourth, a sacrifice fly by Don Moritz in the fourth, a walk by Bryce Moritz in the fifth, a error in the sixth, a fielder’s choice by Lucas Parsons in the sixth, a single by Parsons in the seventh, and a double by Brennan Ely in the seventh.
Lee High knotted the game up at 13 in the bottom of the seventh, when Ely doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
The Warriors collected 12 hits.
Ethan Mullins, Wilson, Church, and Tester each managed multiple hits for Central.
Mullins led the way with three hits in five at bats.
Lee High racked up nine hits. Parsons went 3-for-5 to lead Lee.
Abingdon 20, Union 3
ABINGDON — Chase Hungate collected four hits in five at bats as Abingdon throttled Union.
He singled in the first, second, third and fifth innings.
Union scored three runs in the fourth inning, but it was not enough. John Hurley and Seth Cox each had RBIs in the frame.
The Falcons got things moving in the first inning with Hungate’s RBI single.
Jake Thacker was the winning pitcher for Abingdon.
He went only two innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out one. Will Jennings and Ethan Ketron entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the win.
Alex Ireson took the loss for Union.
Abingdon roughed up Union for 17 hits. Hungate, Caleb Collins, and Cole Lambert each managed multiple hits.
Collins, like Hungate, tallied four hits.
Eastside 17, Rye Cove 7
COEBURN — Both pitching staffs had their hands full as the teams combined for 24 runs.
Eastside opened up scoring in the first inning, when Will Stansberry doubled on the first pitch he saw, which scored two runs.
Eastside tallied four runs in the fifth inning.
Rye Cove scored three runs in the fourth inning.
Stansberry was the winning pitcher for the Spartans. The fireballer went two and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out six.
Thomas Walker 4 J.I. Burton 3
EWING — Burton stayed in it until the end, but Thomas Walker pulled away in a Cumberland showdown.
The game was tied at two runs apiece when Thomas Wallker’s Jacob McCurry singled on a 0-2 count in the fifth, scoring two runs.
Thomas Walker opened up scoring in the first inning, when Aiden Grabeel tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
In the top of the third inning, Burton Raiders Varsity tied things up at two. Jaymen Buchanan drove in two with a single.
Cam Grabeel earned the win for Thomas Walker. He went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out nine and walking one.
Clay Hart took the loss for Norton. The righty went four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out seven.
SOFTBALL Abingdon 17, Union 0
ABINGDON — Abingdon had two pitchers combined to throw a shutout on Thursday against the Lady Bears.
The Lady Falcons nabbed the victory thanks to 10 runs in the third inning.
The offensive onslaught came from singles by Chloe Odum, Lauren Woodall, Sydney Nunley, Presleigh Miller, and Ally Yeary, an error on a ball put in play by Savannah Price and Odum, and a double by Kendall Yates.
Things started in the first inning when Woodall doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
Odum, Woodall, Price, Nunley, Miller, and Yeary each had RBIs in the frame.
Yates got the win in the circle for Abingdon.
She allowed two hits and no runs over four innings, striking out one and didn’t allow a walk.
Hannah Dillard threw one inning in relief.
Eastside 9, Rye Cove 0
COEBURN — Eastside handed Rye Cove a Cumberland District loss as two pitchers teamed up to toss a shutout.
The Lady Spartans had eight runs in the sixth inning, which was the biggest key to victory.
Cloey Bailey, Taylor Clay, Anna Whited, Taylor Perry, Tinley Hamilton, and Lexi Sensabaugh powered the big inning with RBIs.
The offensive explosion came from singles by Whited and Sensbaugh, an error on a ball put in play by Bailey and Hamilton, a sac fly by Clay, and a home run by Perry.
Liz Brac led things off in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Spartans.
The crafty southpaw gave up no runs on one hit over four innings, striking out three and not issuing any free passes.
BOYS SOCCER Abingdon 2, Union 1
APPALACHIA — The Falcons got a late goal from Tyler Rogers off the goalkeeper to pull out a key district win. James Whitted scoring the first goal unassisted late in the first half.
Gate City 6, Ridgeview 0
GATE CITY — Five players scored for the Blue Devils as Gate City blanked Ridgeview in a Mountain 7 matchup. David Edwards led the scoring with two goals and an assist. Scoring a goal apiece were Preston Babb, Daniel Mann, Caleb Bolling, and Jake Roper. Babb and Mann also accounted for an assist each. Luke Reed made 12 saves in goal for Gate City.
GIRLS SOCCER Abingdon 10, Union 5
APPALACHIA — The Lady Bears fell in a district matchup against Abingdon.
Isabella Blagg scored a hat trick for Union while Emma Hemphill tallied the other two goals.
Riley Cvetkovsi netted four goals for the Lady Falcons.