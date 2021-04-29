GATE CITY — The Falcons and Blue Devils battled to the end.
However, neither could overcome the other Thursday, leading to a 1-1 tie in boys soccer action at Legion Field.
Even though both squads are Mountain 7 teams, the game was a non-district contest.
Because of a limitation on district games in the shortened spring season, the Mountain 7 agreed to play six district games. But to help with scheduling, the district teams are playing four more games against Mountain 7 foes that will count as non-district in the standings.
Such was the case Thursday night for Gate City (1-0-1) and Abingdon (0-1-1), but it was hard to tell from the way the game was played.
“I think both teams played extremely hard,” Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said. “It was a hard fought, well-played game by both teams.”
TOUGH IN THE NET
Senior goalkeeper Luke Reed came up big in the net against a constantly attacking Abingdon squad.
Reed finished the night with 12 saves.
“Our backbone is Luke. He took care of us on the back end with a lot of good saves,” Hillman said.
Reed had a busy night.
“Their game plan was very well thought out,” Reed said of the Falcons. “I have seen many attacks, but that was one of the best ones I’ve seen.”
Reed gave plenty of praise to the Falcons’ Pickett Johnson, who wasted little time in getting Abingdon on the scoreboard after a scoreless first half. Johnson’s long-range, picture perfect goal less than two minutes into the second half put his team up 1-0.
Reed also had plenty of praise for his teammates.
“This team is very special,” Reed said. “A lot of these kids are very young, but they bring it.”
The hard-fought contest looked to end with Abingdon up by one, but Gate City junior Daniel Mann changed that on a well-earned goal in the 49th minute.
Mann hit the shot with Abingdon goalkeeper Dennin Jenkins charging toward him and two Falcons defenders attacking him from each side.
“I just got squished and kind of threw my leg out there and it just happened to go in,” Mann said. “I just got sandwiched. It was rough.”
Both teams had other chances to score, but neither could deliver.
ABINGDON GIRLS SHUT OUT GATE CITY
In Thursday’s girls game, Abingdon (1-1) took a 4-0 win thanks to two goals from freshman Ella Seymore and one each from Ava Boltwood and Kylie Reed.
Abingdon controlled the tempo and ball most of the game. The Lady Falcons managed to keep play on their offensive side of the pitch for the majority of the contest.
Gate City (0-2) managed only two shots on goal.