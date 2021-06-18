GATE CITY — Legendary football coaches Glynn Carlock of Graham and Harry Fry of Gate City would have approved of the hard-nosed, high-stakes combat displayed Friday at hallowed Legion Field.
After more than 100 minutes of scoreless boys soccer, Graham suddenly couldn't miss, drilling 4 of 4 shots in the extra session to claim the Region 2D championship over homestanding Gate City in a penalty kick shootout.
The G-Men (14-0) will meet either Appomattox or Glenvar, which tangle Monday for the Region C title, in Class 2 semifinal play next week.
"I've never had an undefeated team," said longtime Graham coach George Aiello, who roams the sideline barefooted. "But this is a special bunch."
Meanwhile, Gate City (10-2-2) is left to deal with heartbreak.
"It was win or go home and we emptied the tank out here," fifth-year Gate City coach Aaron Hillman said. "I said to the guys before the game to be able to look yourselves in the mirror afterwards and ask did you give your all for GC?
"And these kids were ready to go. They'll be able the rest of their lives to say that in the Region D championship, they gave their all for their home school."
The game featured four five-minute overtime sessions prior to the shootout.
KNOWLES KNOWS
Graham goalkeeper Nicholas Knowles, who was let off the hook once in the first half when a hurried shot from close range missed a wide-open net, stood tall during the shootout, stopping two straight penalty kicks to close the door.
The Blue Devils made their first two shootout attempts, by Luke Stokes and David Edwards, before Knowles put his foot down.
"It's a lot of stress," said Knowles, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound junior. "I mean, the shooter is supposed to make it and the hard part is stopping it, so it's really a mental war. It's really, really hard, but somehow it worked out for us tonight."
G-MEN ATTACK
Benjamin Morgan, Zach Dales, Brayden Surface and Luke Stowers recorded shootout goals in succession for Graham.
"We practice PKs every single day for times like this," Aiello noted.
Gate City goalie Luke Reed, who against a steady attack from the G-Men held up remarkably behind a stout defense, simply could not get the stops he needed in the end of what was an extremely physical head-knocker.
"It's hard to take," the classy 6-2, 200-pound senior said. "But I prayed to the Lord that His will be done, and I guess this was it. But it's hard to take.
"I hate it. I hate my career is over here at Gate City because I love Gate City with everything inside me. But I'm proud of my men and how we played today."