GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman pulled ahead in the third quarter against short-handed East Tennessee State and handed the Bucs a 55-46 setback Sunday in a Southern Conference women’s basketball game at Timmons Arena.
The victory completed a season sweep for Furman (7-11, 3-6), which won Friday's meeting with ETSU (3-11, 1-6) by a 68-56 margin.
Mykia Dowdell led ETSU with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jasmine Sanders added nine points and seven rebounds.
The Bucs, who missed two games last week because of coronavirus issues, were down four players Sunday. They did regain the services of Carly Hooks, who had been sidelined with an injury, and she scored nine points.
Tierra Hodges and Celena Hodges scored 14 points each and Sidney James added 10 for the Paladins. Tyah Hunter had eight assists.
Neither team led by double digits in a tight first half that left Furman on top 27-22 at halftime.
The Paladins then scored the first nine points of the second half to go up 36-22. The Bucs got back within shouting distance with a 5-0 run before the Paladins pulled away.
The teams combined for 49 turnovers, and the Paladins turned the Bucs' 26 giveaways into 22 points.
ETSU will be back in action Thursday and Saturday when Mercer comes to Brooks Gym for a two-game set.