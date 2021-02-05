GREENVILLE, S.C. — East Tennessee State freshman Jakhyia Davis posted career highs in points and rebounds, but the short-handed Bucs came up on the short end of a 68-56 women’s basketball loss to Furman on Friday at Timmons Arena.
Davis went 10-for-15 from the field to score 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. She also had three blocks and a steal on the defensive end.
However, the Bucs (3-10 , 1-5) were coming off a COVID-19 shutdown and took just eight players on the road against the Paladins (6-11, 2-6).
Mykia Dowdell also landed in double figures with 14 points, and E’Lease Stafford had seven points and six rebounds.
Jasmine Sanders gave the Bucs a big highlight at the end of the first half with an estimated 70-foot- heave beating the buzzer.
Despite missing five guards — including Kaia Upton, Carly Hooks and Amaya Adams — the Bucs trailed by only five points 15 minutes into the contest.
And after Sanders made her long shot, the Bucs trailed 35-25 at the half. They kept the margin beneath 20 throughout the contest.
Tierra Hodges had a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Furman, which had assists on 16 of their 24 field goals. Sydney James and Maddie Griffon each added nine points for the Paladins.
The teams are scheduled to face off again Sunday 2 p.m. at Furman.