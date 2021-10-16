BRISTOL, Tenn. — Matt Hagan doesn’t have the traditional response when asked about the biggest race in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series.
The three-time and defending NHRA Funny Car champion doesn’t answer with the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis. He doesn’t even mention the prestigious Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.
Instead, the Christiansburg, Virginia, racer circles the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway as his most cherished event. Hagan, who became the first Funny Car driver to go 330 mph down the Bristol dragstrip during Saturday qualifying, has especially fond memories of his 2015 Bristol win.
“Everybody asks me my most memorable race and, honestly, Bristol is it,” said the driver of the Don Schumacher Racing Dodge. “I won it on Father’s Day and my family was there. My dad and kids were there and it was pretty emotional.
"Indy is supposed to be our biggest race and I’ve been blessed to do that, but I’d trade five Indys for one Bristol on Father’s Day. This weekend not on Father’s Day, it’s still very special. With these cooler temps, we’re going to put on a heck of a show for the fans.”
Bristol is two hours from the current points leader’s home and a place where he grew up racing. Hagan, who announced Thursday that he will be driving for NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart’s new NHRA team next season, admits there is extra pressure to perform in front of a crowd.
“Being a home track for me, there’s a lot of Matt Hagan fans,” he said. “Your home races are more hectic, but we love our fans. I think I caught COVID from celebrating with the fans in Brainerd. That’s important to me to show the love back to them.”
The COVID-19 experience sidelined Hagan for two races, including the chance to defend his U.S. Nationals title at Indianapolis. Tommy Johnson Jr. won at Reading, Pennsylvania, substituting for him.
Hagan had even bigger worries than someone in his car.
“Going through COVID, you think you’re a big ol’ tough country boy who can scrape with anybody and can shake off this virus,” Hagan said. “You have things in a race car where you think you’re going to die where you’re flipping over or on fire, but it’s over real quick.
“Two weeks lying in the bed like that with a fever anywhere from 102, 104 and everything they’re doing in the hospital isn’t helping you, it makes you put things into perspective. As bad as I wanted to get in a race car, it made it seem like a little thing. You deal with a cold four, five days and things are fine, but with this, it was like it might not end well. At the end of the day, it did scare and humble me.”