KINGSPORT — The crowd inside MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center was stunned Saturday night when Marquell Fullwood-Jones scored a first-round stoppage of heavily favored Brandon Calton in the super heavyweight main event of the Showcase MMA 23 fight card.
Fullwood-Jones, a fighter from Lenoir, North Carolina, who was making his professional debut,knocked down Calton with a big right hand, although the punch landed on Calton’s collarbone instead of his jaw.
Afterward, Fullwood-Jones mounted and landed punches on Calton, the former East Tennessee State and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman. The referee stopped the fight at 4:01 of the first round, although Calton (2-2) and the stunned crowd felt the fight should have gone on.
“When he hit me, it was on the collarbone. I turned and went down,” Calton said. “The ref was like, ‘We need movement.’ When I stood up, that was when he called the fight so I didn’t understand it. I was kinda lost.
“The ref can’t see everything. So you have to go by what they see to keep us safe. Congratulations to him, but I wish it would have gone a different route.”
The fight had been temporarily stopped earlier when Calton hit Fullwood-Jones with an illegal knee as he was on the canvas. Calton was deducted a point as Fullwood-Jones took a couple of minutes to recover.
“I thought he was coming up. I shouldn’t have hit him,” Calton said. “That was on me. I messed up.”
Once the fight resumed, Calton seemed to be in control, landing punches and gaining the mount on Fullwood-Jones. When the fighters stood back up, Fullwood-Jones landed the knockdown in the exchange, although both thought it was a slip as much as a punch.
“The mat is real slippery and I guess he slipped. You can’t slip on me,” Fullwood-Jones said. “It was pretty crazy. He was way more athletic than what I gave him credit for. I’m getting out of this super heavyweight division. These boys are too big.”
CO-MAIN EVENT
In a battle of undefeated bantamweight fighters, Johnson City’s Randall Austin Jr. scored a hard-fought decision over Kassim Ruffin of Norfolk, Virginia. Ruffin opened up big cut over Austin’s left eye in the second round of the fight.
Austin (4-0) didn’t back down, keeping Ruffin (2-1) pinned against the cage much of the fight. Ruffin gained the mount in the third round and tried to choke out Austin. However, Austin was able to get back on his feet and used his superior boxing skills to win the fight.
PRELIMINARY FIGHTS
Kingsport’s Dalton Goins scored a close decision over Michigan fighter Mike Thompson in a 135-pound professional MMA fight. Goins won 29-28 on all three judges’ scorecards. He controlled the action much of the fight, keeping Thompson pinned against the cage much of the three rounds.
Johnson City’s Spencer Pruner won by rear-naked choke in the first round of 170-pound MMA fight against South Carolina fighter Will Cox. It was the debut fight for Pruner, who wasn’t about to fool around.
“I don’t get paid by the minute, so I try to get in and get out,” Pruner said.
Andrew Murr from Greeneville dominated a 170-pound MMA fight against John Colson from Lebanon, Virginia. Murr landed several shots throughout the fight and got the best of the action on the ground.
KICKBOXING AND GRAPPLING
Dylan O’Sullivan of Johnson City put on a clinic in a submission grappling match against Knoxville fighter Chris Bond. O’Sullivan won 7-0 in submissions over their eight-minute fight.
R.J. Snyder of Mountain City won by third-round TKO of Knoxville’s Austin Carter in their 135-pound kickboxing bout. The two traded big shots the first two rounds before Snyder got the better with two with a pair of knockdowns in the final round.
He landed a right hook to send Carter to the canvas on the second knockdown. He finished the fight with a combination that had Carter pinned against the cage.
California fighter David Isaacs captured a unanimous decision over Johnson City’s Jace Mathis in a 165-pound kickboxing fight.
Johnson City’s Solomon Murphy won by majority decision over South Carolina fighter in a 155-pound kickboxing bout.
Miguel Cruz won the opening bout, a 185-pound submission grappling victory over Greer Barnett.