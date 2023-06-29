Even a year after playing his final basketball game for Tennessee, John Fulkerson still draws a crowd.

The Hunter Wright Stadium parking lot was already full an hour before first pitch Wednesday night when the Kingsport native held a meet-and-greet before the Axmen’s home contest against Elizabethton.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you