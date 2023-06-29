Even a year after playing his final basketball game for Tennessee, John Fulkerson still draws a crowd.
The Hunter Wright Stadium parking lot was already full an hour before first pitch Wednesday night when the Kingsport native held a meet-and-greet before the Axmen’s home contest against Elizabethton.
Fulkerson, humble as usual, tried to credit as many other factors as he could for the announced crowd of 3,038 — such as the USSSA World Series teams in attendance or All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday.
“It’s packed out there,” Fulkerson said. “It’s good to see so many people from the Kingsport community come out and support these guys.”
Fulkerson — decked out in his UT orange, of course — spent most of the pregame signing autographs in the stands before delivering his ceremonial first pitch.
Having grown up near Hunter Wright Stadium when the Kingsport Mets occupied it, Fulkerson had been to an Axmen game before he left for Belgium last season. But unlike his latest visit, it rained throughout that game didn’t draw as big of a crowd.
Not the case Wednesday night, which had mostly sunny skies and calm winds.
“I was just talking about it with one of my friends. You were almost not cool if you didn’t come to the Kingsport Mets games back then,” Fulkerson recalled.
LEAVIN’ FOR LEUVEN SOON
Fulkerson, who attended Dobyns-Bennett and Christ School in North Carolina before his six-year career at Tennessee, helped the Leuven Bears reach the quarterfinals of the BNXT playoffs last season.
“It’s very different, but then again, it’s still basketball,” he said.
Perhaps the biggest difference Fulkerson noticed is the age range that comes with most professional leagues. He’s played alongside athletes ranging from their late teens to late 30s.
Once he’s overseas, Fulkerson won’t be back in his home state likely for another 10 months.
“It feels good to be home and hang out in the community with my family and friends,” Fulkerson said. “I hadn’t seen them in almost a year … I’ve been working out a lot during that time, too.”
MISSED HIS PAL’S
There’s been one other glaring absence from Fulkerson’s life in Belgium — a particular restaurant that’s nowhere to be found outside Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia., much less overseas.
“I’ve been eating Pal’s a whole lot,” he said.
Fulkerson has just over a month to enjoy it before his return trip to Leuven in August.
ALL-STAR TICKETS ON SALE
As announced by Fulkerson in a Twitter video from the Axmen, 2023 Appalachian League All-Star tickets are now on sale. The Future Stars Game and Home Run Derby take place July 24 before the All-Star game July 25 at Hunter Wright Stadium.