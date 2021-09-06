BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente is moving on from his Hokies’ upset of 10th-ranked North Carolina, but not before giving a shoutout to the fans.
Lane Stadium was loud throughout Friday night’s 17-10 Atlantic Coast Conference win over the Tar Heels.
“I want to thank everybody that came out to support our team,” Fuente said during Monday’s news conference. “Friday night was just a really special atmosphere. As good and as energetic a place, a sporting event, I’ve ever been in from start to finish. It played a huge role in the game and we certainly appreciate it.
“Now our challenge is to turn the page and move forward and get ready for Middle Tennessee State. I think about the first game of the year when it’s a conference game and somebody you’ve got regional connections with, basically you’ve been thinking about the game for six months. Then the game is over and you’ve got six days to get ready to play the next.
“That’s a huge challenge for us right now.”
The win marked Virginia Tech’s first home victory over a Top 10 foe since beating No. 9 Miami 31-7 on Sept. 26, 2009.
“The bottom line is, we have six days, we have to turn around. We have to get ready to go,” Fuente said. “We are a mature, older football team. I think we are, we claim to be, and we have to do a great job.”
The Hokies (1-0) host the Blue Raiders (1-0) on Saturday at Lane Stadium (2 p.m., ACC Network) in the inaugural meeting between the teams. Middle Tennessee opened the season with a 50-15 win over Monmouth.
“You play nonconference games for postseason recognition, and it starts with Middle Tennessee this Saturday. We’ve got to do a great job as coaches and as staff getting refocused, wiping the slate clean, getting recharged, fill our cups back up emotionally, mentally and physically, so that we can put a great effort out there Saturday,” Fuente said.
“We will be challenged. Coach (Rick) Stockstill has been at MTSU for 16 years. He’s done a fantastic job there for some time. They can run. You look at their overall team speed on both sides of the ball. They have always been fast and they can really run. ...
“If we’ve got serious aspirations about being the type of football team that we’ve talked about, then we’ve got to be able to do these types of things. We have to be able to put the previous week behind us and move forward.”