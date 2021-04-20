KINGSPORT — Hannah Frye lined a two-run, walk-off double to center field and Dobyns-Bennett rallied for a 5-4 Big 7 Conference softball win over Tennessee High on Tuesday at Indian Highland Park.
After a slow start to league play, the Lady Indians (18-7, 3-4) are suddenly the hottest team in the league. Their 15th straight win overall came on Senior Day when fittingly senior Makaila Collier scored the winning run.
“It was a great Senior Night to come back like that and win,” D-B coach Andy Hubbard said.
“It was a good ballgame against a good Tennessee High club.”
With her team down 4-2, senior Chloe Duncan started off the seventh inning with a solo blast over left field. Haigan Depew and Collier followed with back-to-back singles to set the stage for Frye, a freshman whose eyes lit up when she saw a high pitch ready to drive.
Frye was also the winning pitcher after entering in the fifth in relief of Julianne Tipton. Tipton went 4 1/3 runs, giving up four hits and four runs, and Frye allowed just two hits in closing it out.
Frye finished 3-for-4, no swing bigger than the game winner.
“I was just waiting for my pitch and then I just swung as hard as I could,” Frye said. “That was my favorite pitch. I wanted to win so bad and keep the streak going. I knew we could do it.
“I love this game so much. This was the best feeling in the world.”
Depew finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Savannah Hutchins was 2-for-3 and scored the game’s first run off Depew’s RBI double. Collier followed with an RBI single to score Depew and give D-B a 2-0 lead in the third.
Kierstyn Judd had a hit in the fourth as part of a big day for all the D-B seniors.
“I can’t be any happier. I was getting worried a little bit, but we came through,” Hubbard said. “That’s two seven-inning wins in a row.”
The Lady Vikings (18-6, 4-4) took the lead with a four-run fourth. Three runners scored on Keegan Myers’ bases-clearing double.
Starter Rylee Fields went four innings for Tennessee High, giving up seven hits, two walks and two runs. Ashley Worley took the loss after allowing six hits and three runs.