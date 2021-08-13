WISE — People do change.
A change of environment can make all the difference.
Case in point: Bradley Dean and Isaiah McAmis.
The once-bitter rivals on the basketball floor are now best of friends, both on and off the court.
Dean played high school basketball at Gate City, McAmis at Wise Central.
Gate City and Central’s rivalry was at its peak when the two played and Dean and McAmis were their teams’ leaders, particularly during their senior seasons.
The two now share the basketball floor as members of the Virginia-Wise squad.
PARALLEL PATHS
“We always got along off the court,” Dean recalled of McAmis. “When we were playing against each other, well, you know how Gate City and Wise games got a little hectic.”
Their high school careers paralleled to a great degree.
Dean was a two-time all-state and three-time All-Region 2D player, finishing his Blue Devils career with 2,230 points. He was part of Gate City’s VHSL Class 2 championship team his sophomore year.
McAmis played three years of varsity hoops at Central, missing his junior season because of an ACL injury. He did not let the injury slow him down.
McAmis was a three-time All-Region 2D pick and earned all-state honors his senior year after leading the Warriors to the state quarterfinals. Despite playing only three seasons, McAmis finished with 1,693 points.
During their high school playing days, Dean and McAmis battled for supremacy on the court. And they were not shy about it.
“We love the game,” McAmis said. “We’re a lot alike when we play. We’re extremely competitive and we want to win.”
Dean agrees.
“We’ve always been emotional on the floor and we’re both very competitive,” he said. “We both show a lot of emotion and we both want to win more than anything when we’re on the floor.”
NEXT LEVEL
After his senior season, McAmis committed to UVA Wise and he knew which player from Southwest Virginia he wanted on the floor with him.
“After I committed to the program, I got in touch with Brad and told it would be nice to have him on the team,” McAmis recalled. “We played on the same team a little in AAU and I knew what kind of player he was.”
Dean, meanwhile, decided to go to Scotland Prep School in Pennsylvania after high school. Following a semester of play at the prep school, he made the decision to return to Southwest Virginia and play for the Cavaliers.
FRIENDS AND HOUSEMATES
Not too long after Dean arrived at UVA Wise, he and McAmis became friends.
“I’ve had dinner at his parents’ house a few times and at his grandparents,” Dean said. “He and his family just welcomed me in.”
Basketball was the hot topic of conversation around the dinner table, McAmis said, especially with his dad, former Wise Central coach T.J. McAmis, on hand.
Dean and the younger McAmis found they had a lot in common and decided to move into a house along with another teammate, Andrew Hensley, also is a Gate City alum.
Dean said he could not have imagined having McAmis as a housemate when he was in high school.
“If you would’ve told me when I was in high school playing against Central that we would be living in the same house, I would have told you that you were crazy,” Dean said.
A couple of years removed, however, and that’s exactly what happened.
“It’s been great and we’re looking forward to competing again this season,” McAmis said.
During the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, McAmis averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for the Cavs. After joining the team, Dean averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Not only did the two former high school stars have similar stats, they also shared another trait, UVA Wise coach Blake Mellinger said.
“They just have a natural built-in ability of leadership. Guys just sort of gravitate toward them,” Mellinger said.
Dean and McAmis could both see their on-court roles increase during the upcoming season based on Mellinger’s expectations.
Their on- and off-the-floor bond is likely to follow suit.