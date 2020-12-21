Chad Finchum lived a dream by racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona in 2020. Then he had even more fun, racing go-karts on the Kingsport Miniway.
It was a milestone year for the 26-year-old Knoxville driver who attempted to qualify for the Daytona 500 and made three starts in the Cup Series in the No. 49 Toyota for car owner Carl Long.
Finchum also made 29 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, recording a career-best finish of 11th at Talladega. He has made 99 career starts in NASCAR’s No. 2 series.
Running for a team without the resources of the larger teams is a struggle. Finchum got a nice surprise when his crew chief called at the end of the season.
“He asked if I wanted to hear a good stat,” Finchum said. “He said, ‘We have earned the best average finish for the team for a season.’ That was really cool and made me feel good. Sometimes when you don’t run better than 25th on a day, you really beat yourself up. You always wonder, ‘What can I do to be better?’ At the end of day, it’s easy to get down.
“What I’ve learned is we’re after the small victories and running against those big-money teams is a tall order.”
A former track champion at Kingsport Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway, Finchum has shown his talent at the local level. It has been harder to showcase running with a lower-budget team in NASCAR’s national series. He ends up competing in a race within a race in which the goal is to be best in class.
The average finish shows he compares favorably to other talented drivers like Timmy Hill and Joey Gase, who also have driven for Long. Hill — the unofficial champion of the NASCAR iRacing Series when on-track racing was shut down because of the pandemic — is a longtime friend of Finchum’s and someone he greatly respects.
They first met racing Bandeloro cars at the 2007 Summer Shootout in Charlotte, North Carolina. They took different career paths. While Hill was making nearly 200 career starts in the NASCAR national series, Finchum was making his name racing Late Model Stock cars on the short tracks.
Finchum, who won a NASCAR K&N Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway, found out quickly how different it was with an underfunded team when he made his Xfinity Series debut at Dover in 2017. Long told him a goal was to be 30th fastest. After going on track to run a lap that felt like a pole-winning run, Finchum was taken aback when he found out it was 29th fastest.
“The crew is telling me, ‘Good job,’ and congratulating me,” he said. “I thought that was really fast. When they said I qualified 29th, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I just drove my heart out.’ You have to learn and have to earn the respect of everybody. We’re racing against the guys in the same boat as us. We just don’t have the budget and there’s no shame in that.”
RETURNING TO THE ROOTS
Finchum had been a champion in the Model City before, at Kingsport Speedway where he raced a white and blue No. 19 Late Model Stock car. He returned to Kingsport once the NASCAR season was over this year, but at the adjacent Miniway, racing a go-kart.
He immediately won. It just came naturally to Finchum, who started racing go-karts when he was 6.
“As a racer, I love it. It doesn’t matter if we’re on the bread aisle in the grocery store, I’m going to see if you have a buggy faster than my buggy,” he said. “I enjoy the competition and love the sport. With Kingsport being my home track for many years, once they opened up the go-kart track, I wanted to do it. I have a passion for kart racing even to this day.”
He’s not the only Cup Series driver still racing go-karts. Others such as Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, William Byron, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick race at the GoPro Motorplex in Mooresville, North Carolina.
Kingsport Miniway is a place where Finchum can race without breaking the bank.
“I pulled a kart out and had so much fun,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s dirt, asphalt, what type of vehicle you’re driving. You’re out there having fun and to me, driving the race car is like meditation to some people. I just love racing.”