Surprising news was delivered from Region 1-6A on Friday night.
At J. Fred Johnson Stadium, in what was expected by most folks to be a down-to-the-wire battle, Science Hill pretty much won every phase of the football game in a 21-3 decision against Dobyns-Bennett.
A few miles down the road in Blountville, West Ridge erased a 12-0 deficit and finished off with 35 unanswered points to make an expected nail-biter against Jefferson County look more like a pancake-making breakfast.
So the Hilltoppers finally finished off the regular season in style after big disappointments in 2019 and 2020. And West Ridge earned not only a playoff berth, but a home game in its first-ever season.
The combination of Friday’s outcomes dramatically impacted the playoff outlook for the three area teams. Most notably for Dobyns-Bennett, which had to swallow a bitter pill.
The Indians lost a three-way tiebreaker with West Ridge and Jefferson County based in part on a game the Wolves didn’t even play. Head-to-head matchups couldn’t decide the issue because each team was 1-1. So it went to the second tiebreaker, which is overall wins.
West Ridge’s COVID win over Daniel Boone on Aug. 27 contributed to its eight overall wins and D-B finished with seven. If only on-field wins were counted, the Indians would have won the three-way tie because of their head-to-head win over West Ridge.
TSSAA Assistant Executive Director Matthew Gillespie said the current policy of allowing playoff seeding to be determined by no-contest non-region games is “not up to us as a staff. This is the system the Board of Control voted in, knowing it would have to deal with these types of situations going into the 2020 season. Who knows? It may not even be an issue next year.”
Gillespie also said, “Any school could make a proposal to the board in regards to a change to this policy.”
Another problem with the current tiebreaker rule is the fact that scheduling lesser non-region opponents is rewarded. For example, D-B played state power Greeneville and lost, and West Ridge played 2-7 Cherokee and won.
Traditionally strong teams have problems filling out their schedules and are sometimes forced to play each other just to get 10 games. And sometimes it still doesn’t work. Two-time defending Class 4A champion Elizabethton played only nine regular-season games this season mainly because the TSSAA encourages teams — by its tiebreaker rule — to seek the path of least resistance in an effort to beef up their overall wins.
Basically, overall wins should have no part in the tiebreaker system. Tiebreakers Nos. 2 through 6 encourage larger schools to seek smaller schools that are likely to win at least half of their games.
Non-region games should be thrown out in terms of deciding playoff seeding. If there is a tie and it can’t be settled by head-to-head contests, bring the teams to a neutral stadium equidistant from all schools involved on Monday following the end of the regular season. Let them play under the current college multi-overtime format of going for a 2-point conversion on each possession. If it’s a three-way tie, the team that allowed the fewest points all season to region opponents would get the bye.
If the TSSAA doesn’t want to settle it on the field, then have the order of finish determined by fewest points allowed in region games. This could prevent teams from running up the score. For example, if a team has a shutout going and a running clock, it would be well advised to grind out first downs, eat the clock and cut down on possessions by the other team.
In this year’s Region 1-6A scenario, D-B would have been No. 2, West Ridge No. 3 and Jefferson County No. 4 based on points allowed in region games. But these teams might have done things differently at the end of region games if they knew points allowed was the tiebreaker.
Yes, this might limit the amount of mop-up action for junior-varsity kids on the varsity. But with non-region games off the table for playoff implications, those kids could play more in those games.
SCIENCE HILL’S WIN
The Hilltoppers took advantage of their best matchups against the Indians. Their offensive line provided time all night for quarterback Jaxon Diamond to throw the ball down the field.
Diamond found Keynan Cutlip for big gains twice, Jack Torbett once and Cole Torbett once. The Indians defended some of the deep shots and Diamond had more incomplete passes (14) than connections (12). But if the defense doesn’t come up with turnovers, the deep-ball game doesn’t have to be efficient to be effective.
One of the biggest plays of the game was a second-and-28 completion from Diamond to Cutlip that gained 35 yards to the D-B 3 early in the fourth quarter. Science Hill scored on the next play to go up 21-3 and end the suspense.
Another area Science Hill had an edge was on the defensive line against the Indians’ smaller offensive unit. This came into play at two key moments in the game. Fumbles certainly hurt the Indians in both of those near-goal-line situations, but Science Hill came up with an emphatic stop of running back I’Shawn Graves on fourth down at the 2.
D-B ran 29 times for 58 yards. There was nothing there. Science Hill’s linebacker group — led by Cade Fleeman and Justus Sutton — was unstoppable.
“They’re special,” said Science Hill coach Stacy Carter. “It’s hard to do anything against those guys. I think they are the best ones around, and they’re on the same team.”
WEST RIDGE’S WIN
It would be hard to say too much about what coach Justin Hilton has accomplished with the Wolves this season.
Friday’s game was another case in point. Playing without tackle Fletcher Gibson — a big deal for this offense — and with starting quarterback Ethan Bergeron limited to a handful of snaps, West Ridge adjusted and got a huge game from Austin Riner. He carried 31 times for 187 yards.
It’s a testament to three things: Hilton’s ability to lead with smart use of delegating authority, the coaching staff buying into the new school and becoming one unit, and the players' willingness to accept former foes as teammates. It really is one of the most impressive accomplishments in Northeast Tennessee football in the new century.
And who's to say the Wolves are done? First-round opponent Cleveland looks pretty strong on paper, but the Wolves will likely enter as a slight favorite.