It wasn’t just football.
Because if it was only football, they likely wouldn’t have been playing Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton, the Stone Castle in Bristol, Hale Stadium in Gray or any other venue across Tennessee — not with a pandemic still roaring.
It wasn’t about converting fourth downs, defending a state title, or bragging rights.
This was purely about one of our nation’s most precious treasures: teenagers.
The games went on Friday night, not because of some rock-headed idea that football must be played at all costs. And only part of the story was the money that would be lost without it, jeopardizing other athletic programs.
The games went on mainly because our student-athletes need a sense of belonging more than any generation before them. Community togetherness has been slipping away for many years, but now it looks more like a torrent than a trickle.
It’s such a different world than the 45-year-old-plus crowd came to know. Most people in that age group carry an understanding of the importance of community. The reason they have a firm grasp is because community was there for them when they were growing up.
Look at the bios of NFL players. It shows their hometown. Even after reaching the pinnacle of a sport, where you came from and the high school team you played for still matters.
Many students across the state lost their access to athletic competition back in the spring. Take football away in the fall and it would become a full-year imprint on their minds — at a critical, life-defining juncture in their lives.
Some of this is about timing. If football had been going on in the spring, it would have been shut down. The virus was a raging unknown. Five months later, armed with more knowledge about COVID-19, football in the fall became a possibility.
There is the troublesome issue of pulling things off in a pandemic. High school football requires a diverse group of people. There are administrators, coaches, officials, band, chorus, cheerleaders, male, female, young, old, politicians, hunters, hikers, car enthusiasts, movie lovers and so forth. They all come together for a couple of hours once a week.
It’s a way of saying to the student-athletes, “You matter.”
Friday night at Citizens Bank Stadium, the adults made it work. They wore masks, avoided congregating, sat socially distanced in the stands, and the game was played.
They did it for the kids.
Sure it was different.
One of the tell-tale signs came very early in the game. A player from Science Hill jumped offsides, and a Hilltoppers coach yelled the pertinent rebuke, “Watch the ball!”
On this night, it was as if he had spoken out of turn at a school board meeting. His voice carried seemingly from one end of the stadium to the other.
The reason: a football stadium that was more empty than full. It was more like a basketball game, where individual comments intermittently ring out for all to hear.
There has been a lot of debate about whether the games should go on. But the decision to play is — as we stand today — not complex.
It’s not about touchdowns or creating glory days. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated: “The best available evidence indicates that COVID-19 poses relatively low risks to school-aged children.”
The National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee states: “It is essential to the physical and mental well-being of high school students across the nation to return to physical activity and athletic competition.”
We may not know the results of playing football in a pandemic for a couple of weeks or a few months. It’s possible we might look back and wish we hadn’t done it.
But there is evidence, from a psychological standpoint, suggesting we need to try.