Here are the latest scoring updates from the final week of regular-season high school football action in Northeast Tennessee.
WEEK 11
Thursday
Alcoa 20, Dobyns Bennett 7
Friday
Region 1-6A
Bearden 21, Science Hill 7 (3Q)
Morristown West at Hardin Valley, canceled
Farragut 21, Jefferson County 0 (3Q)
Region 1-5A
Daniel Boone 41, Cherokee 0 (4Q)
David Crockett 35, Morristown East 17 (3Q)
Volunteer 7, Cocke County 6 (half)
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton 49, Sullivan Central 14 (3Q)
Greeneville 54, Sullivan East 14 (3Q)
Grainger 50, Union County 0 (4Q)
Region 1-3A
Johnson County 6, Unicoi County 0 (3Q)
West Greene at Chuckey-Doak, canceled
Claiborne 37, North Greene 0 (3Q)
Region 1-2A
South Greene 14, Happy Valley 6 (half)
Hampton 39, Cosby 0 (half)
Other non-region games
Sullivan North 0, Cloudland 0 (half)
Tennessee High at Sullivan South, canceled
Sunbright 16, Unaka 6 (2Q)
Berea, Ky. at Jellico