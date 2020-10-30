Here are the latest scoring updates from the final week of regular-season high school football action in Northeast Tennessee.

WEEK 11

Thursday

Alcoa 20, Dobyns Bennett 7

Friday

Region 1-6A

Bearden 21, Science Hill 7 (3Q)

Morristown West at Hardin Valley, canceled

Farragut 21, Jefferson County 0 (3Q)

Region 1-5A

Daniel Boone 41, Cherokee 0 (4Q)

David Crockett 35, Morristown East 17 (3Q)

Volunteer 7, Cocke County 6 (half)

Region 1-4A

Elizabethton 49, Sullivan Central 14 (3Q)

Greeneville 54, Sullivan East 14 (3Q)

Grainger 50, Union County 0 (4Q)

Region 1-3A

Johnson County 6, Unicoi County 0 (3Q)

West Greene at Chuckey-Doak, canceled

Claiborne 37, North Greene 0 (3Q)

Region 1-2A

South Greene 14, Happy Valley 6 (half)

Hampton 39, Cosby 0 (half)

Other non-region games

Sullivan North 0, Cloudland 0 (half)

Tennessee High at Sullivan South, canceled

Sunbright 16, Unaka 6 (2Q)

Berea, Ky. at Jellico

Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week

Tags

Carmen serves as Sunday Stories editor at the Times News and coordinates the Sports Live tweet team program.

Recommended for you