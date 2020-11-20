Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from the quarterfinal round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. You can also follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.
Friday, Nov. 20
Class 6A
Maryville 28, Dobyns-Bennett 14 (2Q)
Riverdale at Oakland
Franklin at Brentwood
Bartlett at Collierville
Class 5A
South-Doyle 14, Knox Central 7 (2Q)
Oak Ridge 10, Knox West 7 (2Q)
Summit at Beech
Clarksville Northeast at Henry County
Class 4A
Elizabethton 7, Greeneville 7 (2Q)
Nolensville at Tullahoma
Hardin County at Lexington
Ripley at Haywood
Class 3A
Alcoa 14, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13 (2Q)
Red Bank 10, Loudon 7 (half)
Pearl-Cohn at Stewart County
South Gibson at Milan
Class 2A
Meigs County 29, South Greene 0 (2Q)
Trousdale County at Watertown
Riverside at Waverly
McKenzie at Peabody
Class 1A
Coalfield 20, Oliver Springs 0 (2Q)
South Pittsburg at Gordonsville
Moore County at Fayetteville
West Carroll at Lake County