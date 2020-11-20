Sports Live Red Zone

Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from the quarterfinal round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs. You can also follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates throughout the evening.

Friday, Nov. 20

Class 6A

Maryville 28, Dobyns-Bennett 14 (2Q)

Riverdale at Oakland

Franklin at Brentwood

Bartlett at Collierville

Class 5A

South-Doyle 14, Knox Central 7 (2Q)

Oak Ridge 10, Knox West 7 (2Q)

Summit at Beech

Clarksville Northeast at Henry County

Class 4A

Elizabethton 7, Greeneville 7 (2Q)

Nolensville at Tullahoma

Hardin County at Lexington

Ripley at Haywood

Class 3A

Alcoa 14, Gatlinburg-Pittman 13 (2Q)

Red Bank 10, Loudon 7 (half)

Pearl-Cohn at Stewart County

South Gibson at Milan

Class 2A

Meigs County 29, South Greene 0 (2Q)

Trousdale County at Watertown

Riverside at Waverly

McKenzie at Peabody

Class 1A

Coalfield 20, Oliver Springs 0 (2Q)

South Pittsburg at Gordonsville

Moore County at Fayetteville

West Carroll at Lake County

