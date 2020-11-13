Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from the second round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs:
Class 6A
McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett, canceled (outcome TBD)
Maryville 35, Bradley Central 6
Oakland 14, Mt. Juliet 3 (2Q)
Riverdale (9-2) at Hendersonville (8-3)
Franklin 14, Ravenwood 14 (2Q)
Independence 21, Brentwood 7 (2Q)
Houston (5-5) at Bartlett (6-1)
Arlington (5-4) at Collierville (4-3)
Class 5A
South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20 (4Q)
Knox Central 21, Knox Halls 14 (3Q)
Knox West 32, Walker Valley 3 (4Q)
Oak Ridge 13, Rhea County 0 (3Q)
Summit 7, Columbia 0 (1Q)
Hillsboro 0, Beech 0 (2Q)
Henry County 7, Brighton 0 (1Q)
Clarksville 6, Clarksville Northeast 0 (1Q)
Class 4A
Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7
Anderson County 24, Greeneville 21 (4Q)
Nolensville (6-3) at DeKalb County (7-3)
Tullahoma 27, Marshall County 0 (2Q)
Hardin County (9-2) at Springfield (10-1)
Lexington 14, Creek Wood (10-1) 7 (half)
Dyersburg (6-2) at Haywood (7-3)
Crockett County (5-4) at Ripley (6-4)
Class 3A
Gatlinburg-Pittman 7, Pigeon Forge 7 (4Q)
Alcoa 42, Kingston 0 (half)
Red Bank 31, Brainerd 6 (4Q)
Loudon 21, Upperman 0 (2Q)
Pearl-Cohn 21, East Nashville 0 (half)
Stewart County 21, Giles County 14 (2Q)
Covington (8-2) at Milan (9-1)
Westview (6-4) at South Gibson (7-2)
Class 2A
South Greene 35, Rockwood 3 (4Q)
Meigs County 49, Hampton 27 (4Q)
Trousdale County 0, Bledsoe County 0 (2Q)
Marion County (7-2) at Watertown (10-1)
Riverside (8-3) at Lewis County (11-0)
Forrest (7-4) at Waverly (8-2)
Peabody 35, Union City 0 (3Q)
Adamsville 0, McKenzie 0 (2Q)
Class 1A
Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20
Greenback 21, Coalfield 20 (4Q)
South Pittsburg 14, Monterey 0 (2Q)
Clay County (7-4) at Gordonsville (8-2)
Huntland (7-4) at Fayetteville (9-2)
Moore County (10-1) at Huntingdon (9-2)
West Carroll (6-3) at Greenfield (8-1)
Dresden (4-4) at Lake County (5-1)