Here are your Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from the second round of the TSSAA high school football playoffs:

Class 6A

McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett, canceled (outcome TBD)

Maryville 35, Bradley Central 6

Oakland 14, Mt. Juliet 3 (2Q)

Riverdale (9-2) at Hendersonville (8-3)

Franklin 14, Ravenwood 14 (2Q)

Independence 21, Brentwood 7 (2Q)

Houston (5-5) at Bartlett (6-1)

Arlington (5-4) at Collierville (4-3)

Class 5A

South-Doyle 27, David Crockett 20 (4Q)

Knox Central 21, Knox Halls 14 (3Q)

Knox West 32, Walker Valley 3 (4Q)

Oak Ridge 13, Rhea County 0 (3Q)

Summit 7, Columbia 0 (1Q)

Hillsboro 0, Beech 0 (2Q)

Henry County 7, Brighton 0 (1Q)

Clarksville 6, Clarksville Northeast 0 (1Q)

Class 4A

Elizabethton 35, East Hamilton 7

Anderson County 24, Greeneville 21 (4Q)

Nolensville (6-3) at DeKalb County (7-3)

Tullahoma 27, Marshall County 0 (2Q)

Hardin County (9-2) at Springfield (10-1)

Lexington 14, Creek Wood (10-1) 7 (half)

Dyersburg (6-2) at Haywood (7-3)

Crockett County (5-4) at Ripley (6-4)

Class 3A

Gatlinburg-Pittman 7, Pigeon Forge 7 (4Q)

Alcoa 42, Kingston 0 (half)

Red Bank 31, Brainerd 6 (4Q)

Loudon 21, Upperman 0 (2Q)

Pearl-Cohn 21, East Nashville 0 (half)

Stewart County 21, Giles County 14 (2Q)

Covington (8-2) at Milan (9-1)

Westview (6-4) at South Gibson (7-2)

Class 2A

South Greene 35, Rockwood 3 (4Q)

Meigs County 49, Hampton 27 (4Q)

Trousdale County 0, Bledsoe County 0 (2Q)

Marion County (7-2) at Watertown (10-1)

Riverside (8-3) at Lewis County (11-0)

Forrest (7-4) at Waverly (8-2)

Peabody 35, Union City 0 (3Q)

Adamsville 0, McKenzie 0 (2Q)

Class 1A

Oliver Springs 24, Cloudland 20

Greenback 21, Coalfield 20 (4Q)

South Pittsburg 14, Monterey 0 (2Q)

Clay County (7-4) at Gordonsville (8-2)

Huntland (7-4) at Fayetteville (9-2)

Moore County (10-1) at Huntingdon (9-2)

West Carroll (6-3) at Greenfield (8-1)

Dresden (4-4) at Lake County (5-1)

