Here are the Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 9:
Friday, Oct. 9
Region 1-6A
Dobyns Bennett 42, Farragut 21 (4Q)
Science Hill 28, Morristown West 7 (3Q)
Jefferson County 24, Bearden 19 (4Q)
Region 1-5A
Cherokee at David Crockett, canceled
Daniel Boone 37, Volunteer 6 (4Q)
Tennessee High 34, Cocke County 14 (4Q)
Other
Morristown East 54, Sevier County 16 (3Q)
Region 1-4A
Greeneville 27, Sullivan South 7 (3Q)
Sullivan East at Sullivan Central, ppd.
Union County at Elizabethton, canceled
Non-region games
Chuckey-Doak at Grainger, canceled
Happy Valley 30, Johnson County 8 (3Q)
Claiborne 48, Cosby 0 (4Q)
South Greene 53, North Greene 12
Knoxville Catholic 44, West Greene 21
Hampton 44, Cloudland 14 (4Q)
Unaka 56, Hancock County 16 (3Q)
Wartburg 36, Jellico 22 (3Q)