Here are the Sports Live Friday Night scoring updates from high school football action in Northeast Tennessee on Friday, Oct. 9:

Friday, Oct. 9

Region 1-6A

Dobyns Bennett 42, Farragut 21 (4Q)

Science Hill 28, Morristown West 7 (3Q)

Jefferson County 24, Bearden 19 (4Q)

Region 1-5A

Cherokee at David Crockett, canceled

Daniel Boone 37, Volunteer 6 (4Q)

Tennessee High 34, Cocke County 14  (4Q)

Other

Morristown East 54, Sevier County 16 (3Q)

Region 1-4A

Greeneville 27, Sullivan South 7 (3Q)

Sullivan East at Sullivan Central, ppd.

Union County at Elizabethton, canceled

Non-region games

Chuckey-Doak at Grainger, canceled

Happy Valley 30, Johnson County 8 (3Q)

Claiborne 48, Cosby 0 (4Q)

South Greene 53, North Greene 12

Knoxville Catholic 44, West Greene 21

Hampton 44, Cloudland 14 (4Q)

Unaka 56, Hancock County 16 (3Q)

Wartburg 36, Jellico 22 (3Q)

