Here are the latest scoring updates from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee. Join us in the Sports Live Red Zone at TimesNews.Net or follow us on Twitter (@tnsportslive) for live updates and a full slate of coverage each week.
WEEK 9
Friday, Oct. 16
Region 1-6A
Dobyns-Bennett 35, Morristown West 0 (2Q)
Jefferson County 0, Hardin Valley 0 (half)
Farragut 17, Bearden 10 (2Q)
Region 1-5A
David Crockett 14, Tennessee High 0 (half)
Daniel Boone 31, Cocke County 0 (2Q)
Morristown East 21, Volunteer 14 (2Q)
Region 1-4A
Elizabethton 10, Greeneville 10 (2Q)
Grainger 22, Sullivan Central 6 (2Q)
Region 1-3A
Claiborne 19, Chuckey-Doak 0 (2Q)
North Greene at Johnson County (canceled, COVID)
West Greene 7, Unicoi County 7 (2Q)
Region 1-2A
Happy Valley 44, Sullivan North 0 (2Q)
Hampton 17, South Greene 7 (2Q)
Region 1-1A
Cloudland 28, Jellico 0 (2Q)
Unaka at Cosby (canceled, COVID)
Other
Hancock County at Cumberland Gap
Saturday, Oct. 17
Region 1-4A
Sullivan South at Sullivan East